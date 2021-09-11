Freaks Out: Movie review | Venice 2021 – The Hollywood Reporter

Nobody can accuse Panic lack of shock value. This historical fantasy drama directed by Gabriele Mainetti indulges in every imaginable twist and silly antics to tell the story of four circus performers in Nazi-occupied Rome. Sadly, they don’t pay off and end up turning this lengthy movie into a mostly whimsical task.

The film opens in 1943 and Matilde, Cencio, Fulvio and Mario, four circus artists, put on a routine show. The first is Cencio (Pietro Castellitto), a lanky platinum blond boy who can control insects (except bees because they annoy him); then comes Mario (Giancarlo Martini), a sturdy man with magnetic abilities; then Fulvio (Claudio Santamaria), a big, hairy man endowed with extraordinary strength; and finally Matilde (Aurora Giovinazzo), a delicate beauty whose body conducts an electric current. At the head of the circus’s operations is Israel (Max Mazzotta), a Jewish magician.

This enchanting opening sequence, with its mystical mood and desaturated palette, promises a menacing fantasy tale. Suddenly an explosion interrupts the show and the circus tent falls to reveal a chaotic scene of blood and destruction. The Nazis entered Rome and brought with them violence and bigotry, which the film has no problem showing. The bodies fly against a soundtrack of shrill screams and explosions. The family of artists scatter to find refuge.

Their only option is to escape, and Israel has a plan. If they each pay him 300 lire, he will be able to procure transportation to help them leave Rome and find a new home. The crew are initially skeptical but nod in desperation and with limited options. After all, they want to stay together. Their excitement, however, escalates when Israel does not return. The three men in the group, understandably disturbed, believe that Israel lied to them and fled to America on its own. Matilde, whose innocence ends up suffocating, refuses to believe him. Something must have happened, she said, and they have to find it.

Penniless artists go out into nature in search of their father figure. Parallel to their story is that of Franz (Franz Rogowski), a Nazi pianist able to travel in time. Due to his special talent, he knows that the Nazis will lose the war and that Hitler will kill himself. He thinks the only way to avoid this is to find all four of our motley crew and harness the power of their skills. When Franz is not playing 21st century songs like Radiohead’s “Creep” for his fellow Nazis, he travels into the future in search of clues that will help him find circus performers. No one believes Franz, and part of what drives his mission is a thirst for respect from his fellow Nazis.

In his heart, Panic wants to be a weird and fun coming-of-age story, with Matilde, who ends up parting ways with the group, at its center. Her decision to part ways with her family when they choose to find another circus to join, rather than continuing their search for Israel, sets the narrative perfectly in place for a more in-depth study of the characters. Instead, Matilde remains superficially rendered, and her biggest obstacle (the inability to control her electrical powers) quickly becomes tiring. There is simply not enough in the script to communicate the feeling that Matilde is working towards a real agency. His inevitable transformation in the end is therefore not only unsatisfying, but it does not seem deserved.

In reality, Panic seems preoccupied with looking cool and feeling quirky regardless of basic storytelling demands. With such intense visual language and detailed costumes and sets, it’s a shame the story lacks a similar weight. Despite the length of the film, it offers little understanding of the performers’ stories or what their powers mean to them. How did they end up in the circus and what motivates them to stay together? Israel, too, feels like a shady character, but I don’t know how intentional that is. Does he arouse suspicion because he’s selfish, or is it because we don’t know much about him?

Without any emotional connection to the central characters, it is difficult as a viewer to appreciate the more playful parts of the film. Franz’s explosions, fight scenes, and piano solos might draw some in, but to me, they seemed like ways to avoid significantly building on the narrative. Matilde meets several people during what becomes a solo trip, but their connections to her seem superficial and it’s hard to believe that they are transformational (even if the film wants them to).

Then there’s Franz, who we’re supposed to believe is motivated less by Nazi ideology and more by self-loathing. His desire to prove himself consumes him and feeds the increasingly desperate measures he takes to try to find Matilde and her friends. The film could have capitalized more on his character, but doesn’t.

Although I admire his attempts to distinguish himself, Panic lack of focus, which makes for a frustrating viewing experience. It’s an ambitious project that I would especially like to take its characters a little more seriously.