SCOOP: Antim by Salman Khan previewed on Zee 5; Could hit single screens across India: Bollywood News





After time, Salman Khan is ready for his second live digital premiere after time as his next gangster drama, Antim – The Final Truth is all set for release on Zee 5. Mahesh Manjrekar’s film features Aayush Sharma as a gangster with Salman Khan as a Sikh cop. “Salman Khan felt that Antim is more of a relaunch for Aayush Sharma and with movie theaters closing in Maharashtra it is better to put the film on digital platforms so that it reaches the target audience, ”a source said. Bollywood Hungama. However, he and Zee hatched a special plan. “The team is considering a hybrid release, which is a Zee 5 premiere + a theatrical release on single screens across India. Both Salman and Zee are aware that multiplexes will not accept. to release their film and are therefore clear on a strict one-screen release for fans across the country, ”the source explained. The idea is to give fans the option to watch the film in the comfort of their own homes or to go out and experience it on the big screen. However, it is still not clear whether the release will use pay-per-view or a direct premiere. All plans are in the works and an official announcement is expected soon. At this point, the chances of a exclusive theatrical release is grim, until things change dramatically in the days to come, ”the source concluded. Since the film is Zee’s exclusive property with SKF, they are keeping all of their options open and may change release plans as the day of arrival approaches. Meanwhile, the film will open exclusively in theaters outside of India, much like the release of Salman’s Eid 2021, time. We wonder how the exhibitors will react to this news. Read also:Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Varun Dhawan make the audience dance to the tunes of Antim’s Vignaharta: The Final Truth More pages: Antim – The Final Truth Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/scoop-salman-khans-antim-premiere-zee-5-might-release-single-screens-across-india/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos