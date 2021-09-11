Halloween Horror Nights 2021 Ranked Mazes





Find out where the highly anticipated “Haunting of Hill House” maze landed!



After canceling the event in 2020 due to the pandemic, Halloween horror nights is “back in force” at Universal Studios Hollywood! I had the opportunity to check out this year’s maze crop on opening night and rank each one for you so you know what to prioritize when you visit the park during the HHN run of the September 9 to October 31. The event featured returning mazes and brands like The walking dead and Terror Tram, which had a Purge filming this year, but I had my eye on a new maze celebrating one of my absolute favorite shows of 2018, Mike Flanigan‘s The Haunting of Hill House. Inspired by 1959 Shirley jackson novel, the Netflix hit put the Crain family in the spotlight. Hugh and Olivia Crain (Henri thomas and Carla Gugino) move their five children to Hill House in an attempt to renovate and sell the mansion. However, while they are there, they encounter paranormal forces – forces that follow them even when they leave Hill House, changing the course of their lives forever. RELATED: Halloween Horror Nights 2021 at Universal Studios Hollywood: Inside The Haunting of Hill House and Bride of Frankenstein Lives Mazes HHN also sees the return of two slasher cinema icons who are often present at the event – Michael Myers and Leatherface. The Chainsaw Massacre maze takes you into the 1974 original while the Halloween labyrinth embraces the fourth installment, The return of Michael Myers. And speaking of genre legends, there’s also the stellar Universal Monsters: Frankenstein’s Bride of Lives maze, which showcases some of the strongest production designs in the entire event. You can find out how I ranked the eight Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights mazes in the video at the top of this article. But, when you visit the event, make sure you also visit some of the attractions other than the maze. There are a handful of spooky areas throughout the park, a large Dia De Los Muertos themed bar with a great menu and a few A + “scarecrows” interacting with the guest and, of course, a whole bunch of favorite rides. Universal Studios are in operation, including Revenge of the Mummy indoor roller coasters and night rides on Jurassic World. KEEP READING: Fear Street’s Emily Rudd On How She Got From Music Video Star To Netflix Powerhouse

