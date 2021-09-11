Shah Rukh Khan worries his fans will leave him for Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar in a fun new commercial. Watch | Bollywood





A new clip featuring Shah Rukh Khan talking about actor Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar heading to Disney + Hotstar has been shared by Karan Johar. The video, an advertisement for the digital platform, was shared by Karan Johar on Instagram. The filmmaker revealed that the actor felt “FOMO,” short for fear of missing something. In the video, Shah Rukh stood on his balcony with actor Rajesh Jais by his side and greeted the fans gathered outside his home. Shah Rukh said to Rajesh: “Dekha fans itne saare aate hai kabhi kisi ke ghar ke bahar (Did you see so many fans gathering in front of someone’s houses)?” Rajesh replied, “Nahi sir ab tak toh nahi dekha. Par aage ka kuch keh nahi sakte (No sir, so far I haven’t seen. But I don’t know what will happen in the future). “ As he continued to beckon, Shah Rukh Khan asked, “Matlab (what do you mean)?” Rajesh replied: “Baki sab stars ke Disney + Hotstar pe shows aur movies aa rahe hai na (all other stars have their shows and movies on Disney + Hotstar).” Shah Rukh asked him: “Accha? Kaun baaki sab (Really? Who all of them)?” + Rajesh named a few actors, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt, to whom an upset Shah Rukh again asked: “Sab hai kya (everyone is here)? Rajesh told him, “Matlab sab toh nahi hai (not everyone is here).” When Shah Rukh, with a glimmer of hope, asked him: “Kaun nahi hai (Who is not there)? he replied, “Sir, aap (Sir you).” He then pointed the finger at the fans by asking Shah Rukh to wave at them. The video ended with a voiceover saying, “Sabse bade stars Disney + Hotstar pe sab hai siwaye Shah Rukh ke (All the big stars are on Disney + Hotstar except Shah Rukh).” The words “to be continued” were written on the video at the end of it. Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote: “I never thought I would see the day even Bollywood Baadshah would feel FOMO. Now I’ve seen it all !! @iamsrk.” Actor Ranveer Singh also shared the video on his Instagram account and captioned it, “Humorless Inka toh alag hai bhaisahab !!! @iamsrk ko bhi fomo ho sakta hai (He has a different sense of humor. Even Shah Rukh can have FOMO)) ?? #siwaysrk #announcement. “ Read also | Shah Rukh Khan has sassy reaction to video of Gauri’s mother shaking a leg, says he needs to “take dance lessons” Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 film Zero directed by Aanand L Rai. It also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Recently he shot for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan and the untitled Atlee film, although none of the films have been officially announced. Pathan also includes Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

