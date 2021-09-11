Entertainment
‘Dune’ cinematographer Greig Fraser on Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic – The Hollywood Reporter
Greig Fraser has always let fear be his guide.
“I don’t take projects I’m not nervous about, fear is always a part of that,” the Oscar-nominated cinematographer (Lion, Dark zero thirty) said, explaining why he decided to take on the challenge of filming Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune.
“You don’t want to be the guy who messes up the photograph on DuneFraser joked, addressing Hollywood journalistby Carolyn Giardina during Friday’s live video session for TIFF Visionaries, as part of the Toronto Film Festival Industry Conference.
Dune, from Legendary and Warner Bros., premiered at the Venice Film Festival last week and will have its North American bow at TIFF on Saturday. THR is the official media partner of the Visionaries discussions.
“I get nervous with every new project I take on,” Fraser said. “I hope it’s natural and I hope it never goes away.”
Fraser, by his own admission, led “a very enchanted existence” as a director of photography. “I worked with the people I dreamed of working with,” he said, citing Villeneuve but also his longtime collaborator Garth Davis (Lion) and Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and projects including that of Disney + The Mandalorian, for which Fraser won an Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series, and Matt Reeves’ upcoming superhero pole The batman.
After starting as a photographer Fraser said he had no plans to become a DP and first considered becoming a director before working as an assistant director for fellow Australian Davis gave him a new perspective. : “I thought I knew what a director was. I knew who George Lucas was because I was a huge fan of Star wars. I didn’t know cinematography was an option.
“I worked with filmmakers and saw how amazing it was,” he said. “Working with these great directors and actors and being able to focus only on what I wanted to do, and what I think is what I do best. Which is making pictures.
While Fraser’s footage can be epic – as seen in Red One, The Mandalorian, and now Dune – he has proven adept at capturing intimate moments, whether in the Bennett Miller movie Foxcatcher, At Rupert Wyatt The player or at Davis Lion, which uses a near-documentary approach to capture the story of a lost Indian boy who, after being adopted by an Australian couple and raised hundreds of miles from home, returns to reunite with his family.
“Our approach was really to be with this boy, to be up to him, in his head, to see the world through his eyes,” said Fraser, explaining the approach that led to an Oscar nomination for best photography in 2017. “We tried not to let technology or process slow us down.
State-of-the-art technology was at the heart of Fraser’s filming process Dune.
“With Dune it just started listening to Denis [Villeneuve]Fraser explained. “He’s such a male kid with this story, he loves the material, he’s incredibly passionate about it. I listened to him for hours. He dreamed his movie in 4: 3 [ratio], which initially was an unusual thing to hear because 4: 3 doesn’t immediately make me think of a great epic. But when I saw how we filmed for IMAX, I saw Dune how Denis saw it. The story is great. It’s epic. You can’t really get fat from a scale perspective. But ultimately, it’s about this boy, Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet) [and] on Paul’s trip with his family. It was no different from Lion, where we were to see the world through Paul’s eyes.
With Denis, they composed Dune as a combination of wide shots – showing the awe-inspiring landscapes of the desert planet Arrakis where most of the film’s action takes place – with extreme close-ups for the many intimate moments between the characters.
“You can make a film like a series of intermediate shots, there’s a whole film school for that, but here it was a natural tendency to do wide shots and close-ups,” he said.
Fraser shot Dune on the Alexa LF, ARRI’s large format digital camera, but Villeneuve then transferred the image to 35mm film which was then scanned again.
“So the image you see on the screen has gone through an emulsion… it’s a nice fusion of digital and analog,” Fraser noted. “Where Denis is super smart is in being open to the idea that you can easily combine digital and analog and sometimes you can use it to get something you’ve never seen before.”
Warner Bros. will come out Dune in the United States both in theaters and on its HBO Max streaming service, but Fraser implored everyone to see the movie on the big screen.
“Sure, you can watch it on TV and have your ice cream and put your feet up,” he joked, “but there’s something about [the theatrical] experience for this movie. I saw him in an IMAX theater and I could barely contain myself. With the soundtrack, the acting, the color quality and the design. It all adds up. It was like being on a roller coaster. “
