Ganpati Bappa Morya, says Bollywood!





Bollywood stars celebrate the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi festival at home with their loved ones. Photograph: Courtesy of Sara Ali Khan / Instagram Sarah Ali Khan and his mom, Amrita Singh, welcome to Lord Ganpati’s house. Photography: Courtesy of Shraddha Kapoor / Instagram Shraddha Kapoor color-coordinates with his Ganpati. Photograph: Courtesy of Bhavana Panday / Instagram Malaika Arora, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari visit Chunky and Bhavana Panday’s house for Ganpati. Ananya Panday is all smiles. Photograph: Courtesy of Tamaannah Bhatia / Instagram It’s a double celebration for Tamaannah Bhatia as she welcomes Bappa to her home on her mother’s birthday. Photograph: Courtesy of Sonali Bendre / Instagram “The mood when welcoming Bappa home is more meditative this year, but it’s still a special feeling,” writes Sonali Bendré. Photography: Courtesy Ajay Devgn / Instagram Ajay Devgn shares a return photo from his visit to famous Lalbaugcha Raja from Mumbai and says, “Lord Ganesha is the harbinger of all that is good – peace, prosperity, progress, happiness and health. Let us join our hands in prayer to welcome our favorite deity today. Ganpati Bappa Morya. ‘ Photograph: Courtesy of Eijaz Khan / Instagram Eijaz Khan famous Ganesh Chaturthi with his beloved, Pavitra Punia. The two had met inside the Great leader house last year and this is the first year they’ve celebrated the festival together. Photography: Courtesy of Karishma Tanna / Instagram Karishma tanna seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Photograph: Courtesy of Rahul Vaidya / Instagram Newly weds Disha parmar and Rahul vaidya coordinating colors as they welcome Ganpati Bappa to their home. Photograph: Courtesy of Nia Sharma / Instagram Nia Sharma | looks party-ready in her white and red outfit. Photography: Courtesy of Yuvika Chaudhary / Instagram Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince narula did everything for their Ganpati. Photography: Courtesy of Divyanka Tripathi / Instagram Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya get ready to perform the Ganpati aarti. The actress writes: ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya … means’ Lord Ganpati, please come ahead’ … and that’s what we want. May he come forward and protect us all and help us meditate on difficult times with ease. “May we realize that God resides in us … therefore, we are all powerful, unique, respectable and precious.” Photography: Courtesy of Karanvir Bohra / Instagram Karanvir Bohra proudly reveals, “It’s the joy I feel when it’s this festival of the year #ganpatibappamorya. Even before I was born, we brought Bappa home and the reason this year is so special is that my daughters Bella and Vienna made eco-friendly ganesha from seeds. water, we’ll put a pot for him and then make a tree out of it, so that he can be with us forever. ”I was amazed at the kind of sensitivity they have. ‘I will do the same with my Ganesha too … keep it forever.’ Photograph: Courtesy of Maniesh Paul / Instagram Maniesh Paul, his wife Sanyukta and their Bappa. Photograph: Courtesy of Nikki Tamboli / Instagram Nikki Tamboli pray to Lord Ganesha.

