Bollywood: 4 films rejected by Salman Khan but made famous by Shahrukh Khan





24 minutes ago Quote in pictures, AFP Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan are among the most popular movie stars in India and have been running the theater for over 30 years. The duo, born in 1965, joined the film industry in parallel and gave a new face to the Bollywood film industry, with historic success. To this day, they still have a great acting name and they have a lot of fans, and their skills haven’t stopped. Salman is set to appear in Pathan, Shahrukh’s next film, and the two are close friends. But when it comes to acting history, there are several films that Salman Khan rejected but Shahrukh Khan picked up and achieved great success. 1- Baazigar Quote in pictures, Instagram Salman Khan himself has revealed that he was first screened in the movie Baazigar before playing Shahrukh Khan. In an interview, he said: “I refused Baazigar. When Abbas-Mustan came to me with the script, I consulted my father. They did not accept it. “When I rejected the film, they went to see Shah Rukh, then they got a part from his mother! But I didn’t regret it at all.” Baazigar was released in November 1993 and starred Shah Rukh Khan with Kajol and Shilpa Shetty. 2- Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Quote in pictures, Instagram Before Shah Rukh Khan starred in Dilwale Dulhania The Jayenge, it was reported that the role of Raj Malhotra was given to Salman Khan. Even Saif Ali Khan was asked to take a stand, but both are said to have refused. It is not known why the two actors turned a deaf ear to the film’s request. However, it was later picked up by Sharukh Khan and the film became a success. Dilwale Dulhania, released in October 1995, was accompanied by Shah Rukh and Kajol. 3- Both! India Quote in pictures, Instagram Salman Khan admitted in one of his interviews that he was offered the role of Chak De! India but he refused. The reason, he said, was that he had a problem with the title of the film. Indian media reported that he refused to disappoint or disappoint his fans in Pakistan and Bangladesh. The story of the film tells the story of a star player who is seen to betray his country but later show his loyalty to his nation. Also present: Vidya Malvade, Chitrashi Rawat and Sagarika Ghatge. 4- Kal Ho Na Ho Quote in pictures, Instagram According to the most popular Indian newspapers, Salman Khan has been selected to star in the film Kal Ho Na Ho by Saif Ali Khan. But Salman didn’t want to be the second actor in a movie directed by Shah Rukh Khan, so he turned him down. Kal Ho Na Ho has become one of the most popular films in Bollywood, starring Sakh Rukh and Saif with Preity Zinta.

