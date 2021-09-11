Five Feel Good Bollywood Movies That Will Brighten Up Your Weekend





Feel good Bollywood Films: Only two big budget Hindi films have been released across the country in the past month. Since most of us still avoid the outdoors, as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise and fall, weekends have lost their charm. You’ve watched all the latest web series, you’re done listening to music or trying your hand at exotic cuisines. And now? The weekend demands vibes of well-being, but how do you get into that groove? Perhaps the easiest way is to revisit some feel good films from the recent past, which will surely cheer you up. Yes, you might have watched these movies billions of times, but rest assured that they will manage to cheer you up every time. Now some of these films may not be female-centric, but women have a central role in the plot and the film treats its female characters with the respect they deserve, avoiding sexist jokes and the pure and simple objectification. So here are five wellness movies to watch this weekend: Piku: Shoojit Sirkar’s movie about a girl putting her life on hold to care for her aging father is a perfect watch for your whole family. In addition to its heartwarming premise, the film is packed with solid performances from its main cast – Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan. The trio’s stool conversations might not make it a good show for many, after lunch, but they are so relevant! Besides relationships, the way the film captures Delhi, Calcutta, and road trips will take you from the comfort of your own home. Single Strange Single:Another Irrfan gem, this director Tanuja Chandra talks about giving love a second, third or fourth chance. The film also introduces popular Southern actor Parvathy Thiruvothu as a companion-seeking widowed woman, who finds herself traveling with someone she can never see as her future partner. Yogi from Irrfan and Jaya from Parvathy are like chalk and cheese, their camaraderie makes up for some hilarious sequences in this much underrated film. Sunday Tu Hai Mera:A slice of life film, this entry by Barun Sobti expertly captures the essence of Mumbai. Woven around a group of friends who meet every Sunday to play football, Tu Hai Mera Sunday is all about love, friendship and finding your own space. When the party is cleared of their usual location on a beach, their hunt begins to find a space where they can congregate each week and let off steam. Besides Sobti, the film also features Shahana Goswami, Avinash Tiwary, Vishal Malhotra, Maanvi Gagroo and Rasika Dugal. Despite its male-dominated premise, the women in this film are assertive, independent, and never hesitate to say what they think. English French :A visit to the United States becomes the wind under its wings, as Shashi Godbole embarks on a journey of self-discovery. A housewife who runs a small home business, Shashi is mocked by her family for her poor English skills. Away from her husband and children in the United States, Shashi finally finds the time and opportunity not only to learn the dreaded language, but also to make new friends. This one can simply be watched for the subtle yet powerful performance of the late Sridevi. Khosla Ka Ghosla:Kamal Kishore Khosla is not a happy man. His youngest son wants to change his name and move to the United States, then a plot he brought with his hard-earned money falls into the hands of a shark from the Kishan Khurana property. When Khosla loses all hope of reclaiming his land, his son Cherry and his girlfriend Meghna hatch a plan to defraud Khurana. Realized by Baker Banerjee the movie is packed with hilarious footage that makes viewing enjoyable. Female characters in Khosla Ka Ghosla are never central to the story, but they are pretty well fleshed out and relatable. Suggested reading: Shershaah To Gunjan Saxena OTT Movies With Strong Female Characters That Inspired Me Dimple Cheema Why we respect her for her choices Ganesh Chaturthi weekend watch? Potluck to Mumbai Diaries, 5 OTT outings to catch

