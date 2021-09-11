CoD Zombies voice actor Tom Kane retires due to health issues from stroke

Tom Kane has loaned his vocal talents to many licensed properties, but his turn as Takeo Masaki in CoD Zombies is among his most recognized works. Kane’s family have confirmed that the actor has officially retired from the industry, following a life-threatening stroke in December 2020.

Kane’s daughter, Sam, relayed the confirmation of Kane’s retirement on the actor’s Facebook page. Last year, the actor was notably absent from social media, which was later explained due to health concerns.

The stroke, described by Sam, left the actor “with weakness on his right side and damage to the speech center of his brain.” Although Kane is “” knowledgeable and very himself, “he is unable to communicate properly.

While Kane is in physical therapy, the severity of the damage to his speech is “just too bad.”

Sam went further into Kane State on Facebook, adding that the actor had been diagnosed with apraxia.

This condition affected Kane’s ability to “move smoothly from a sound, syllable, or word,” making it difficult to clearly pronounce words. Kane “relies on all forms of non-verbal communication now,” but Sam lightly noted, “Thank goodness he’s an actor and good at charades.”

Kane’s daughter encouraged fans to send their email, as Kane now has a dedicated PO box for receiving messages from CoD Zombies players across the world: “He has also practiced his signing and would like to start autographing from home. him. . “

Tom Kane has voiced characters in several animated films and Star Wars shows, but he is best known for playing Takeo Masaki in the CoD Zombies story. Kane made his debut in the role in 2008 on the Shi No Numa map, with the release of Call of Duty: World At War.