Entertainment
Cross pairings from different industries that we are excited to watch on screen
Many artists in the film fraternity work with stars from other industries. This collaboration brings a touch of freshness to the screen, and we don’t get bored with the same old stories and couples.
In addition, cross-industry collaboration also means a big change in box office revenue.
We have seen many Bollywood celebrities working with actors from other industries for their upcoming films.
Check out these unique couples in the upcoming films that we are very excited about.
1. Ananya Panday & Vijay Deverakonda – ‘Liger’
With Vijay Deverakonda, the Puri Jagannadh realized Liger is the most anticipated film.
The film was announced in 2020, but it has been put on hold due to the covid outbreak. According to reports, Liger is Vijay’s first pan-Indian film starring Ananya Panday as a co-star.
This pairing sparked a lot of curiosity among fans.
2. Deepika Padukone & Prabhas
Prabhas has already worked with a few Bollywood actresses. This time he is ready to work with Deepika Padukone for another highly anticipated film.
Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is currently untitled. He also has Amitabh Bachchan.
3. Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan
According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan is working on his next film with director Atlee.
For this new movie, Nayanthara is her co-star, and it’s a couple we never imagined working together.
4. Kriti Sanon & Prabhas – ‘Adipurush’
Prabhas also has another movie with Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon in her kitten.
The movie is called Adipursh, where Prabhas will play the role of Lord Rama while Kirti would be considered the goddess Sita. Saif plays Ravana and Sunny Singh is Lakshman.
5. Shahid Kapoor & Vijay Sethupathi
The well-known filmmaking duo Raj and DK are set to bring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi together onscreen for a web series on Amazon Prime Video.
While Shahid is known for his stellar acting skills in Bollywood, Vijay is also a quintessential star, and it will be a great thing to see the two great actors working together.
6. Fahadh Faasil & Allu Arjun – ‘Pushpa’
Malyalam actor Fahadh Faasil will play the negative role in Pushpa. The film is directed by Sukumar, and there is also Allu Arjun.
The film will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi and will see Fahadh play the role of an IPS officer named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.
7. Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush – ‘Atrange Re’
Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead role Atrangi Re has been in the news for some time now.
This film is directed by Aanand L Rai and also has Akshay Kumar playing a crucial role.
8. Sanjay Dutt & Yash- ‘KGF: Chapter 2’
Sanjay Dutt will be seen in KGF: Chapter 2 playing the negative role of Adheera with actor Kannada Yash. He also has Raveena Tandon.
The first chapter of the film received a fantastic review. This one is headed by Prashanth Neel and has Srinidhi Shetty for an important role.
9. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Vikram- “Ponniyin Selvan”
Mani Ratnam has yet another mind-blowing project, Ponniyin Selvan, with Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayaram and many more.
The film is slated for release in two parts and will hit screens in 2022.
10. Rashmika Mandanna & Sidharth Malhotra- ‘Majnu ‘mission
Rashmika Mandanna a Bye and Majnu Mission in Bollywood. She is paired with Sidharth Malhotra for the latter.
The film is based on real events from the 1970s. Bye, she is twinned with Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan.
