Entertainment
Hollywood and world leaders remember 9/11 20 years later: Springsteen happens – deadline
Refresh for updates: Twenty years after the horrific attacks of September 11, America has remembered the terror of planes turned into missiles, the nearly 3,000 lives lost, and the courage displayed in response. From memorial sites in New York City, Shanksville, PA, to the Pentagon itself, and across the country and the world, voices of remembrance have been raised – and Hollywood was no exception.
In many ways, #neverforget was the deep sentiment as well as the hashtag of the day
As thousands of Americans, as well as current and past presidents (but not Donald Trump), and past and present vice presidents have offered their greetings and respect to the deceased, the news and broadcast channels cable have provided wall-to-wall coverage of today’s events. Many of those who have spoken today, such as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley and former POTUS George W. Bush, have noted the unity that has emerged from the attacks and the current 2021 policy.
Related story
Remembering September 11: Former President George W. Bush Deplores Current Divisions “We Are Worried About Our Nation And Our Future Together” — Update
Adapted and booted, the boss himself unexpectedly showed up in New York this morning to poignantly perform “I’ll see you in my dreams.” Watch this performance below and read the other reactions.
It’s been 20 years and we will never forget. Join me in praying for the loved ones of all we have lost. #Never forget pic.twitter.com/CN0Fy1VNBt
– Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 11, 2021
#Never forget @FDNY pic.twitter.com/brkeB7Z4na
– Denis Leary (@denisleary) September 11, 2021
My prayers go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on this day 20 years ago. We will do it #never forget. Always in our hearts.
– Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 11, 2021
Today we pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 men, women and children who died on September 11, 2001, and the heroes who have always run into danger to do what is right. Let us never forget this day and never take it for granted. pic.twitter.com/VkN11wZAMh
– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 11, 2021
On this anniversary of September 11, I remember the shock and anguish we all experienced with painfully deep sadness. Vivid images of the skyline that I grew up loving so much, suddenly changed forever. pic.twitter.com/eSoaaNwf8X
– Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 11, 2021
We will do it #Never forget pic.twitter.com/gNmCUtbAj7
– Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 11, 2021
Message from Queens to the President of the United States on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks. pic.twitter.com/jsdH4X50Ao
– The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 11, 2021
We will never forget.
We will always fight for freedom.
We will do it #Never forget.
We will always fight for freedom. pic.twitter.com/tpoquQegMI
—Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 11, 2021
Twenty years ago, the city we love showed us its resilience, strength and hope. To everyone affected that day or after, wherever you are, we’ve got you covered. #Never forget pic.twitter.com/W4zhoOJz5T
– Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) September 11, 2021
September 11th
Where
1/6
Both were terrorist attacks on this country where people died because of malignant ideology and nationalist pride.
@ me.
Let’s have the conversation.
Only supporters of 1/6 writers will have a problem with this tweet.
– yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 11, 2021
Our hearts are forever with those we lost that day 20 years ago. We will do it #Never forget. -Bs team
– Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 11, 2021
Sources
2/ https://deadline.com/2021/09/september-11-hollywood-remembers-terror-attacks-reese-witherspoon-sesame-street-mark-walhberg-1234831037/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]