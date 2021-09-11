10 upcoming Bollywood movies announced and completed during pandemic





New Delhi: During the Corona pandemic, the dynamics of entertainment have changed completely for the public, as well as within the entertainment industry. The emergence of Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms as a major source of entertainment is a significant change. The other remarkable change is the resilience it has brought to the film industry. Here are a few movies that were announced during the pandemic, ended filming amid tough covid guidelines, and are all slated to air soon: 1. Blur: The film is a remake of the Spanish film Julias Eyes edited by Taapsee Pannu’s production house, “Outsider Films”, announced earlier this year in July. 2. A lot: Anubhav director Sinha Anek has already finished shooting and the film is expected to be released in the coming months. Ayushmann Khurrana’s first look at the film as Joshua was recently revealed by the directors. 3. Badhaai Do: Shot during the first and second wave of Covid, Badhaai Do is a sequel to 2018’s ‘Badhaai Ho’. The film features Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pandnekar in the lead roles. 4. Bhediya: After “Bhoot Police”, Bollywood is ready for another Bhediya horror comedy starring Varun Dhavan and Kriti Sanon. Bhediya’s crew recently finished shooting the film in Arunachal Pradesh. 5. Circus: After Simmba, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty collaborated on the comedy-drama Cirkus, with Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. 6. Good luck Jerry: Director Siddharth Sengupta Good Luck Jerry stars Jahnvi Kapoor in the lead role. The film is currently in post-production. Couleur Jaune welcomes 2021 with #Good LuckJerry featuring #JanhviKapoor !

The shooting of our new movie has started today!

Realized by: #SiddharthSengupta

Written by: #PankajMatta@LycaProductions @sundialent#DeepakDobriyal @sushant_says#MitaVashisht #Neerajsood @sonamsharmaa_ pic.twitter.com/aRmDOIG5sm Aanand L Rai (anaanandlrai) January 11, 2021 7. Dobaara: Anurag Kashyap and Tapsee Pannu collaborated for Dobaara. The highly anticipated film finished filming in just 23 days. 8. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Ayushmann Khuraana and Vaani Kapoor Chandigarh star Kare Aashiqui have completed filming in about 48 days in Chandigarh and are now awaiting its release. 9. Darling: Darlings is the first film from Alia Bhatt’s production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, announced in March 2021. 10. Dhamaka: Remake of the 2013 Korean thriller ‘The Terror Live’, Dhamaka features Kartik Aryan as a journalist. The film will soon be previewed on the OTT Netflix platform.

