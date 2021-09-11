Entertainment
Jason Momoa desperate for Dune 2 | Entertainment
Jason Momoa admitted he desperately wanted to start working on the sequel to “Dune”.
The 42-year-old actor – who plays Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel in 1965 – reacted to the news of a follow-up after the filmmaker admitted that he would be ready to start working on it next year, if he gets the green light from the studio.
He said to Collider, “Fro, it’s killing me that we had to wait a year. It’s killing me that we’re not in production yet. I’m like, guys – we’ve got to go!”
Momoa loved being involved in such a huge project, and he was especially moved when director Villeneuve offered him the role without needing to see an audition.
He added: “I mean, the moment he called me. He called me and chose me – I had to audition my whole life to get something. I just couldn’t believe it. – before having the script, he sent me his bible of what the whole film is about, of the images.
“I was never chosen for anything – mostly to be, he wanted to do it all his life. It is his masterpiece, the purpose of his life, and for him to looking and seeing myself as Duncan Idaho is just crazy. “
He also weighed in on the strong women in the film and praised his co-stars while describing the experience as an acting masterclass.
He said: “Charlotte Rampling steals the film. I was blown away when I saw her performance because obviously I was not in it.
“She was better in that scene than anything I’ve ever done in my performance in anything… I was blown away.
“Rebecca Ferguson is just such a talent, totally the opposite of that character, she’s wonderful. I had a masterclass in acting. Women, men – everything, I just felt like that I shouldn’t be here. “
