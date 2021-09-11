Louis Vuitton opens massive Hollywood pop-up – The Hollywood Reporter





In an area of ​​Hollywood where a wave of new hotels are opening, including the Thompson and the Godfrey, Louis Vuitton has launched a huge ephemeral shopping experience. Its Savoir-Faire facility has taken over the entirety of Goya Studios and its three production stages, turning it into an immersive showcase for some of the luxury manufacturer’s most carefully crafted products. The outdoor space of Goya Studios in Hollywood.

Louis Vuitton Available by private appointment only and until September 25, the installation includes a glamorous space designed to resemble a Parisian apartment, with chandeliers and a wall giving a trompe-l’oeil view of the Eiffel Tower. It highlights a range of dresses designed for Hollywood actresses such as Regina King, Lupita N’yongo and Julianne Moore. Pieces include the backless black dress with a metallic braid pattern that Nicole Kidman wore to the 2021 Golden Globes and the enduringly-made Swarovski crystal-covered ruby ​​dress that Kaitlyn Dever wore to the Oscars last year. Also on display are handbags in a variety of exotic leathers, furniture from the new Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti collection and stacked trunks in a black and white Jacquard print. A second stage is dedicated to the house’s legendary trunks and other durable goods, such as a sneaker trunk, a tea trunk, a leather foosball table, a black pool table and a special LVxNBA trunk made of the same material as the one used for sneakers. Designed to resemble one of Louis Vuitton’s heritage workshops, the space includes displays showcasing some of the brand’s artisanal processes. Bedroom with rigid trunks in the Hollywood pop-up of Louis Vuitton.

Louis Vuitton The third space is the most spectacular with a facility on Malibu Beach featuring a lifeguard tower, two walls showing images of waves from the Pacific Ocean, and a custom surfboard by artist Alex Israel (who also designed perfume bottles for the home), finished in shaded colors inspired by a sunset on the west coast. Elsewhere in the sprawling space are on display Nomadic decorative items and furniture (including pieces designed by Damien Langlois-Meurinne, Tokujin Yoshioka and Fernando and Humberto Campana) and bags in classic styles such as Sac Plats, Keepalls and Capucines. . Louis Vuitton’s beach setup which includes an Alex Israel custom surfboard.

Louis Vuitton On Wednesday evening September 8, Louis Vuitton hosted a cocktail party that started in the outdoor garden of Goya Studio, where guests including Israel, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, Baby2Baby co-founder Kelly Sawyer Patricof, stylists Jeanne Yang and Jamie Mizrahi and interior designer Brigette Romanek, scrum. Guests at the Louis Vuitton opening cocktail.

BFA / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

