Britt Ekland denounces the plans of James Bond’s father | Culture & Leisure





Britt Ekland has criticized James Bond’s plans to become a dad. The former Bond Girl admitted she was horrified that the fictional and suave super-spy would return as the beloved father of Mathilde, her daughter in love with Dr. Madeleine Swann, in the new movie “No Time To Die” . Writing in the Daily Mail, she said: “James Bond is a lot of things, but a father? What an absolutely horrible idea. Unthinkable, really. How would that work? “Can you imagine him swinging off a helicopter, hurtling down the side of a mountain, saving a beautiful girl crushed under a car, then going home to put on his sweatpants and take a bath? “The idea is hideous and even to begin to imagine what kind of father Bond would be, that’s taking a road we should be avoiding.” Britt, 78 – who played Mary Goodnight in the 1974 James Bond film “The Man with the Golden Gun” – added that fatherhood would “not be a good look” for Bond. by Daniel Craig. She said: “For a conspiracy involving a Bonds kid to work, he has to either be a terrible dad, which wouldn’t be a good look for our biggest screen hero, or a practical dad. I can’t. not decide which option would be more catastrophic. “There are so many expectations of the new Bond film because it has been delayed for so long, but personally if I look up at this huge screen and see James Bond pushing a stroller with a child in it , I will shout: What ?! “The idea is pretty ridiculous, but it’s obviously just another example of trying to update Bond somehow. We seem to be living in a time when everything has to be made acceptable to a modern audience. Well, you can’t do that with Shakespeare or with Ibsen, and you can’t do that with Bond either. “James Bond must be ridiculously good-looking, exquisitely dressed, a loyal servant of the Queen and, frankly, a bit of a fool. Trying to do anything else to him would make him ordinary, which would be the worst crime of all.”

