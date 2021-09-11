Prince Charles paid a secret visit to Joan Washington before her death | Entertainment





Prince Charles paid a secret visit to Joan Washington before her death. Richard E Grant, 64, revealed that the heir to the British throne came to see his wife Joan in August, and although she was very ill with stage four lung cancer, she still managed to have jokes. Writing in the Daily Mail newspaper, Richard said: “Prince Charles came to see ‘The Colonel’ last month, sat next to her, took her hand and said: ‘It was an honor absolute to have known you, Joan “to which she immediately joked, ‘I’m STILL here.’ Which broke the ice and made the three of us laugh. Surprisingly, unlike me, she was never hit by a star and had the innate knack for talking to everyone, regardless of age or age. status, as its equal. “ Richard also revealed that their friend Nigella Lawson has cooked for them every week for the past eight months while Joan – whom he married in 1986 – was ill. He wrote: “It has been a pleasure to cook twice a day for her for the past eight months, except on Sundays when our friend Nigella (Lawson) cooked, baked and Uber gave us her favorite meals. Generosity and friendship beyond measure. “ Joan – who had 32-year-old daughter Olivia with Richard and son Tom from a previous relationship – was diagnosed two days before Christmas and Richard paid tribute to the medical team who cared for her. He said: “She was accepting, clear-headed, optimistic and totally without self-pity. “The Royal Marsden Hospital oncology team, NHS nurses, Price’s Mill surgery and Longfield palliative caregivers have been more than exemplary.” Joan – originally from Aberdeen and trained at the Central School of Speech in London – has been a vocal coach for nearly four decades in the film industry, working with Anne Hathaway, Vanessa Redgrave and Emma Stone. In addition to working on “Yentl” and “The Bounty” in the 1980s, she recently appeared on “The Witches” and “The Favorite”.

