The 9/11 boat lift – where is their Hollywood movie? | Letter from your editor

As all of us old enough to remember, I recounted my version of Where Were You When The Towers Fell? too many times. The memories of the day now come in the form of quick vignettes and flashes of feelings: Driving Route 195 towards Neptune to work a first shift in the newsroom, under this blue sky. The cover of the Women of the Features office around a TV, where Katie Couric was talking about a plane possibly hitting the World Trade Center. Their gasps later when the second plane hit.

I was working on the editorial page then, just back from maternity leave, and while we were trying to figure out what to say about the still ongoing event, I spent a few hours rewriting. It’s old newspaper jargon which means reporters would read their notes on the phone, while I tried to keep typing to make it usable on our rickety website and in the rare extra print edition that came out a few hours older. late.

A colleague had rushed from his home in Middletown to the ferry terminal in the Highlands, where hundreds of traumatized and dust-covered office workers were spilling from the boats, some not knowing where they had landed – was it Queens or Brooklyn? Even now I can feel the panic in his voice as he tried to tell me what he was seeing. How do we begin to explain and describe something that we have barely understood on our own?

If you’ve never heard of the massive 9/11 boat lift, please take some time to review this article from our Brittney davies, Joe atmonavage and Matt Stanmyre, who manages to capture both the scale of the operation and its personal impact:

There were Staten Island tugs, Brooklyn fishing boats, historic boats, dining boats, sightseeing boats and more. Countless captains and crews converged on the Hudson to help rescue the thousands who were desperate to flee.

We have spent 20 years valuing first responders, but the many ferry captains, civilian boat owners and ordinary people who participated in our Dunkirk their full story has never been told until now.

Twenty years later, even after countless minute-by-minute documentaries, narratives and movies, we were still learning about that horrific day and how it shaped the people we became after. Ted sherman examines a Jersey-based air fighter squadron that has grown from Cold War-era air defense to an ever-ready part of the militarized security state that followed. There is more, and I hope you will check it all out NJ.coms September 11 anniversary cover.

Also this week, the Idas flood and tornado cleanup continues, Rutgers honors his former students lost on September 11, the life and death of Michael k williams, what you need to know about the mu variant, and a quick-witted teacher:

A TRAGEDY STILL IN PROGRESS: The story of the deadly floods that inundated parts of New Jersey continues. Other victims of the flash floods have been identified, including two drivers who perished in Hopewell Township.

HONOR THE 37: Rutgers football players will enter the field in Syracuse dressed in uniforms in honor of the 37 former university students killed in the September 11 attacks. James kratch has the details, a look and a reminder that the current Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was then in the first year of his previous stint with the team.

LEFT TOO EARLY: The actor Michael k williams passed away last week, far too young at just 54 years old. But in his short and complicated life, he shared much more than acting performances on The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. Do not miss this interview of the 2012 vintage our Kevin manahan made with Williams.

MU AND YOU: Don’t look now, but there is another emerging COVID variant. But as Catherine rodriguez reports, this is currently a variant of interest, not a variant of concern. So be aware, but do not be afraid. For now anyway.

RESCUE TEACHER: On the first day of school at a Linden middle school, an unattended van began to drive towards a group of children. Teacher Valerie Tauriello saw it happen and rushed into the driver’s seat just in time. Don’t miss the video.

Finally, members of Generation Z had a big blow in the sensations when Steve burns of Blues Clues has returned to catch up after nearly 20 years. Obviously, it was aimed at kids who grew up collecting clues with a blue cartoon dog, but to their Gen X parents (OK, me) it felt like the return of an old friend. Thanks, Steve, we all needed it.

