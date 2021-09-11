Entertainment
Cowan Hosts 8th Annual Fall Heritage Festival | Life
The Fall Heritage Festival will once again fill the streets of Cowan from September 17-19, with safety measures in place to protect attendees, vendors and volunteers.
The free community event celebrates the traditions and history of the region and showcases the talents, creativity and diversity of its residents, said Mary Ann Knowles, festival administrator. There really is something for everyone at the Fall Heritage Festival.
Highlights of the festival program include fireworks, live music, and a wide range of food, arts and crafts and Heritage Mall vendors. Exhibits will include the Werner Military Museum exhibit, the antique engines and tractors exhibit, Operation Lifesaver, the Lifeforce helicopter and more.
The grounds of the Cowan Railway Museum will come alive on Friday night when local favorite Bad Nayber kicks off the entertainment at 5:30 p.m., with a focus on dancing R&B, rock and country music. A beauty contest will also take place from 6 p.m., and at 9 p.m. the music will stop for the fireworks display.
Saturday night entertainment will feature JD Shelburne, Bo Bice, Hillary Klug, Billy Lord and Cody McCarver on the main stage. The Bandstand stage on Tennessee Avenue will host Ashleigh Summers, Jacob Yates and The Hutcheson Brothers. On the Acoustic Alley stage on Front Street, Nuke Bushner and Lets Make a Note will perform, and Hillary Klug will host a Buck Dancing Workshop. The Center Stage Dance Company will also be performing this year.
The ever-popular Smokey & the Bandit LIVE will be back with semi Snowman, the Bandit car and Sheriff Buford T. Justice. Butch Patrick, best known for his role as Eddie Munster in the TV series The Munsters, will also be at the festival this year with his Munster Koach vehicle and a 1313 Mockingbird Interactive Trailer. Country Crashers will be shooting a new TV pilot during the festival.
Sunday musical performances will feature Cat Paw Water, Old Church Revival, The Sims Family and the Cowan First Baptist Church Celebration Choir.
You won’t find a better festival or nicer people, said Cowan Mayor Mark Ledbetter. Come and enjoy our community.
The fun of the festival begins on Friday at 5 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m. and resumes on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The fireworks will take place at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival is free to the public and made possible by generous donations from businesses and individuals in the region.
Hand sanitizer will be available, masks are highly recommended but not required; cleaning crews will be on hand to frequently clean areas of public use.
