Marvels Spider-Man 2 Venom actor says the game is huge

With the recent announcement of Marvel Spider-Man 2 at the PlayStation Showcase on September 9, it was also revealed that Tony Todd would be the voice of the Venom symbiote, and he says the game is huge.

A fan asked Todd Twitter if the casting was true and how long he had known about it, to which he replied about 2 months. The game is huge. That’s why it won’t be released before. 2023. Todd is well known for his movie role as the titular Candyman, who aligns somewhat with a cast of Venom.

About 2 months. The game is huge. That’s why it won’t be released before. 2023 – Tony Todd (@ TonyTodd54) September 10, 2021

Marvel Spider-Man 2 is slated to be exclusive to the PS5 for a single player and will release at some point in 2023. As of trailer, it looks like Peter Parker and Miles Morales Spider-Men will face off against Venom and what looked like Kraven the Hunter.

Spider-Man title developer PlayStation Insomniac Games also has a lot going on right now, with both Marvel Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine Wonders advertised in the window.

While pushing the capabilities of the console is very exciting, we were also motivated to create whole new stories for Peter and Milesin this sequel, says one. PlayStation BlogPublish. Just like in our previous Spider-Man games, we not only want to tell a great superhero story, but also deliver a gripping, heart-wrenching, humorous human story that delves deep into the people behind the mask.

We’ve written up all of the big PlayStation Showcase announcements that you can find here. There was gameplay for God of War: Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and quite a few surprise announcements like a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake with fan favorite Revan front and center.

Elsewhere, theDead spaceremake won’t have anything more shown until next year.