Entertainment
Termination Conditions “Ineligible” – The Hollywood Reporter
The labor management committee of the Vice Media union has called on the company to improve its “unreasonable” dismissal conditions for the 17 employees of Vice Digital and Refinery29 who were laid off at the end of August.
In a letter sent to senior executives, including Vice President Nancy Dubuc, this week, the committee demanded that the media company increase its severance pay from 6-8 weeks to 9-12 weeks for each former staff member, based on the length of their employment, and pay for unused paid time off for former employees – provisions that the union committee said were granted to U.S. employees in Vice’s previous round of layoffs in May 2020.
“VICE voluntarily complied with these conditions last year, at the height of the pandemic, as the advertising industry and VICE’s own revenues collapsed,” the letter reads. “It is unacceptable that the company does not meet these same conditions while the pandemic is still raging and federal unemployment benefits are no longer available – but VICE’s business has recovered and is doing better than ever, according to your own review in Nancy’s company-wide emails [Dubuc] and [Chief Digital Officer] Cory [Haik] respectively.”
The committee also took issue with the view that Vice would receive $ 135 million in new funding a week after the layoffs were announced, as well as the fact that 15 of the 17 former employees made redundant were women, including two on maternity leave. (Refinery29, which has been heavily affected by the layoffs, has a largely female workforce.)
Responding to the labor committee on Thursday, Haik countered that the termination terms were in accordance with the collective agreement and included additional provisions, such as COBRA subsidies covered by Vice and allowing employees on leave to remain on the payroll for their purposes. period of leave remaining.
“These are not things VMG was required to do, but rather in an effort to further assist the laid-off employees in their transition from the organization,” replied Haik. She also denied that the layoffs targeted protected class employees and said Vice worked with an independent lawyer to “ensure that no group of individuals are disproportionately affected.”
Last month, as Vice embarked on a shift in strategy emphasizing videos and visual storytelling, Haik told staff members in a memo announcing promotions and social media success metrics that the layoffs were part of a “global alignment” happening across Vice Media.
A former member of the Vice union who was hit by the August layoffs acknowledged that the job cuts were an “unfortunate reality” of the media industry, but called the latest wave “disheartening”.
“The majority of us have been there for the previous rounds so it’s really painful to see how the company handled this time around,” they said. “[Vice] regularly publishes excellent reports on unions and the labor movement, but when it comes to how the company and management have dealt with these layoffs, you are really starting to doubt that these core values actually extend from what is on the page… to the ethics of the company and how it actually treats its workers. “
Natalie Gontcharova, former editor-in-chief of Refinery29, said Hollywood journalist she had been on maternity leave for almost two months when she was told she was going to be fired.
“When the company contacted me, I was literally breastfeeding [my son]”Goncharova said.” It’s heartbreaking to hear your baby cry for your attention when you have to be on the phone or on your laptop due to a situation beyond your control and created by others. “
Now Goncharova has said she has to juggle being a new mother and starting the job search all over again and hopes Vice can improve her severance pay for those who are made redundant.
“What they offered me was not enough for me to focus on being a new mother rather than looking for a job,” she said. “It’s important for me to make the transition to work as a working mom, to be prepared and to have the resources I need. “
(Disclosure: The author was employed by Vice between 2019 and 2020.)
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/digital/vice-media-union-nancy-dubuc-layoffs-1235011432/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]