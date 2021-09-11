Raider Nation Welcomes Mark Shunock and Sibley Scoles As In-Game Hosts





Popular media and entertainment figures Mark Shunock and Sibley Scoles will team up to host game elements during the Las Vegas Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium in 2021. Shunock is familiar to audiences in the Las Vegas entertainment scene through his variety show for a cause, Dark Monday. In January 2017, Shunock opened The Space, Las Vegas’ first community arts and charity complex. The space consists of a state-of-the-art raw performance / event space, black box theater, recording studio and piano bar / lobby. He is also well known for his work with the Vegas Golden Knights and Top Rank Boxing on ESPN, and will contribute to the Raiders television program.Raiders: Talk of The Nation. “I am truly honored to join the Las Vegas Raiders organization,” said Shunock. “The Silver & Blacks have a history unlike any other NFL team and I’m delighted to be welcomed into the family. The Raiders have already changed the landscape of Vegas after just one season, and now I can. join the Nation to cheer on the team at the best stadium in the league. There’s no better time to be in Vegas than right now! I can’t wait for the challenge and can’t wait to rock Allegiant. “ He spent nearly 10 years living in New York City on America’s biggest stages, earning a Helen Hayes nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Timon in Disney’s The Lion King. He recently starred in the Broadway hit Rock of ages at the Venetian / Palazzo in Las Vegas. Multi-talented Sibley Scoles is an actress, TV host, model and former recording artist. When not hiring the Raider Nation during her duties as game host at Allegiant Stadium, Sibley may be considered a co-host of Access the Hollywood weekend and corresponding for both Access Hollywood and All access. “Growing up in the Bay, I was raised as a Raider fan,” Scoles said. “As a kid my dad would tell me stories about coming back to games at Laney College. He would show my sister and I his autographed photos and game points of Fred Biletnikoff, Daryle Lamonica and Jim Otto and of course, ‘Snake’ Ken Stabler to name a few. My family is bleeding silver and black. Watching the Raiders is something that brings us all together. Now having this opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders is beyond my dreams. crazier. I’m honored to be a part of the team and continue to make memories with Raider Nation. “ Scoles made his debut in entertainment as a popular hip-hop artist, turning his lifelong passion for music into a successful career as a performer. Sibley recorded a radio hit with “Donuts”, a song she wrote and recorded. She then worked with artists such as Jessie J, Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lana Del Rey. Scoles has become an on-air host and correspondent for E! News, live from E and a panelist for In live from! digital series covering Hollywood’s biggest red carpets and awards shows, weighing in on trending pop culture stories and all things celebrity. In addition to on-camera hosting, Scoles has been an on-air personality on iHeart Radio’s 92.3 FM and has a background in sports and fashion.

