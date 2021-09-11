Malignant Examination: Disorderly Cancer Treatment | Entertainment

The real horror is having to watch this movie mess.

Malignant is a horror film from director James Wan, known for his work in the Saw, The Conjuring, and Aquaman franchises. It was written by Akela Cooper, who also has a credit history with Wan and Ingrid Bisu. It was released on HBO Max and in theaters last night.

The film follows Maddie, a pregnant woman who hopes to give birth after several miscarriages. But after getting her head thrown into a wall, bizarre events occur as Maddie now suffers the murders of multiple people at the hands of an elusive killer. With the police suspecting her, Maddie tries to figure out what is going on as her past catches up with her.

Malignant is a two-sided film that doesn’t do anything particularly well. Horror has no weight, gore is too smooth, and modern styles collide with retro aesthetics. Random comedic moments and silly plot developments echo across the floor. It does not work.

Annabelle Wallis plays Maddie, and she delivers a poor performance. None of her line deliveries landed as she made her way through each horror streak. The dramatic moments fall flat and the few physical aspects of her role are ridiculous. If this was a B horror movie, it wouldn’t be out of place. But as much as this movie tries, it’s not one of those low budget movies.

The other players have nothing to complain about either. Maddie Hasson plays her sister Sydney, George Young plays Detective Kekoa and Michole Briana White plays Detective Regina. Their performances are boring and one-note, technically getting the job done without leaving any impression.

As the plot unfolds, the film becomes more and more incomprehensible, throwing in several ideas without developing any. Everything is treated as if it has meaning, reshaping the lives of the characters. But, like the characters, everything is hollow, only adding to the incredible nature of the film for articles to be written later.

In this area, horror does not arise at all. Some footage at the start of the film was done in a decent fashion, with good use of space and framing. But it systematically became moments of weightless action as the killer tore their victims apart. The blood in particular looks fake, splashing in a way that feels almost calculated. Looks like the filmmakers were trying to create a classic 80s horror movie without committing to it.

This all comes to a head towards the end of the film, with a full action sequence that looks straight out of The Matrix. It’s an awesome footage, if you watch it alone on YouTube, with no context. In the film, the stakes have been lowered so much that the scene overwhelms the viewer without having a single impact, even though it is filled with copious amounts of blood.

It doesn’t help that the film has a poorly timed and tonally inconsistent comedy. It’s hard to feel the heaviness of horror as a character tries to flirt with a detective over a brutalized corpse.

The score is also inconsistent, shifting from fairly traditional horror strings to Stranger Things synthesizers (reinforcing the attempt to make an old-fashioned horror movie). It puts the film off balance by trying to create different moods.

Finally, there is an interpretation of Where is My Mind? by Pixies it’s awful, especially since it beats audiences over their heads with the idea that maybe the main character is losing their mind.

The only two good things to say about this film are about the cinematography and the editing. The camera work in this film is impressive, with some harsh Dutch angles, great framing, and a specific aerial shot which is awesome. The movie looks good, although it clashes with the somewhat retro styles of the movie.

Finally, the editing is sometimes quite good, especially in the sequences with Maddie witnessing the murders. It works with the camera, rotates as the environment dissolves and it moves to a new scene. These are the only good parts of the film that are worth noting.

Malignant is a failed horror film. It’s not scary, especially with the ridiculous plot and the horrible acting. It carries no weight, moving from scene to scene as the audience shuffles the film in their heads, leaving nothing but slush.

It had been a long time since a bad horror movie had been released. Haven’t seen it, but apparently Dont Breathe 2 is pretty bad. At least Spiral was a little nice.

But Malignant has nothing to offer. It exists to land on horror lists of the craziest moments in horror movies, without any proper understanding of why these scenes typically work.

The film bumps into itself, trying to be a retro, modern horror film, only landing in the middle with nothing interesting about it.

The quality of the films is revealing that the catalyst for the film is a moment of domestic violence.

Note: 1 sur 5 Torches.