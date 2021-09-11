Ganesh Chaturthi: the festive look of Bollywood Celebs you absolutely must steal





As the air is filled with chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday, the entire Bollywood industry has made sure to unite with their families and welcome Ganesha into their homes. The festival is celebrated prominently in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat, but devotees of Lord Ganesha are everywhere. While all the social media handles of actors and actresses were filled with posts in traditional outfits, we can certainly take inspiration from an incredible collection. From Shilpa Shetty to Anupam Kher, everyone has already brought Bappa home. 1. Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen wearing a beautiful pink kaftan ensemble with white polka dots. Shilpa is always known to rock every piece of clothing she wears. Shetty’s daughter was seen paired with her in the same outfit and looked like an adorable mini version of Shilpa. The actress completed the look with simple makeup and let her hair down. 2.Next on the list is our young and favorite, Sara Ali Khan, who celebrated the festival with her mother Amrita Singh. The 26-year-old actress was seen wearing a stunning off-white anarkali paired with a gold-edged sharara. Sara completed the look with gold Jhumkaas and a small silver bindi. 3.Although Neil Nithin is a true family man, his Instagram account is full of adorable photos and videos of his daughter. The young actor was recently pictured with his family, bringing Bappa home early. On Friday, Neil posted photos of his entire family dressed in pretty traditional clothes celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Neil was seen wearing a mustard yellow kurta paired with a multi-colored vest, while his daughter Nurvi was paired with her father wearing a yellow salwar. Neils’ wife Rukmini Sahay wore a stunning pink suit to match her husband Neil. 4.Shraddha Kapoor was seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with his family. The young actress opted for a makeup-free look with a traditional saffron outfit and shared photos on her social media. Shraddha paired some jhumkaas to complete the look and looked adorable with Ganpatis moorti. She also shared a photo of the eco-friendly Ganpati they brought home. 5.Ananya Pandey is another young celebrity who shared her cute outfit on social media with Ganpati Bappa. On Friday, Ananya Pandey shared a photo of herself wearing a yellow suit with white embroidery on it with compliments from jhumkas. The adorable photo with folded hands had followers showering. 6.On the list are our favorite couple in Btown, Genelia D Souza and Riteish Deshmukh. The couple were seen in traditional attire to celebrate the holiday. Genelia was seen wearing a stunning off-white saree with floral prints adorned with on-trend jewelry while Riteish was seen pulling off an off-white kurta over white pajamas. The favorite festival of all Bollywood cities has always united them with their loved ones and posted on social media with adorable captions. Whatever the festival, stepping in and putting on fashion statements is Bollywood’s favorite thing to do. Of course we love it! And we love to talk about it!

