In bed with singer and actor Saba Azad: Id swipe right for a chef!

She’s as energetic as she appears on stage at a Madboy / Mink concert and as aroused as the character she plays in her latest acting adventure, Netflixs Feels Like Ishq. Singer and actress Saba Azad takes a break as she reflects on the choices we give her and isn’t afraid to say what she thinks, just like on her social media platforms, which she uses to highlight. evidence of various causes, political or not. Refusing to choose between her two houses, Mumbai and Delhi, she adores the country’s current indie music scene. Make your music, upload it to the interwebs. If it’s good, he’ll find an audience, that’s his simple advice to budding musicians. Karishma kuenzang

List three things that no one knows about you.

1. That I taught dance.

2. I am a fairly good cook.

3. I want to grow my own food someday.

A blunder on stage that we can laugh at?

I once did a whole gig with my fly down. Thank goodness I had a leotard under my pants.

A relationship rule that you still follow?

Communication is everything.

Describe your ideal first date.

A long walk. There is so much you can do on a walk, have a bite, a drink, stop in a park and look at the trees, and talk endlessly, of course.

On Tinder, do you slide right?

A chef. The way to my heart is through my stomach.

What podcast are you still listening to?

Nerdette hosted by Greta Johnson.

What is a health shot that you swear?

I add lemon to the drinking water. It helps keep the body alkaline.

What’s the craziest thing a fan has done?

I get hilarious marriage proposals with full bio data in the others section of my inbox.

Tell us about a dream that you constantly saw when you were a child.

That I took an exam without preparing for it.

A book you pick up while curling up in your bed?

Currently, My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante.

Bedside stories

What’s your favorite side of the bed?

I have a starfish in the middle.

Your idea of ​​the perfect breakfast in bed?

Buckwheat pancakes with fresh fruit to win.

Something that’s always on your nightstand?

My glasses.

What are you wearing in bed?

pajamas.

The last person you usually send goodnight messages to?

My mom.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

I drink a liter of water.

This or that?

100 million followers on Insta or a Grammy or an Oscar?

Grammy.

To dump someone or to be dumped?

Who doesn’t love either? Guess better to be the one to leave than to be left behind?

Mocktails or cocktails?

Beer.

Kathi rolls and momos or vada pav and sev puri?

Momos and sev puri.

Tinder or matchmaker?

Insta DM? (Laughs)

Parekh & Singh or Peter Cat Recording Co?

Don’t make me choose between my friends!

Do you feel like Ishq or your piece, Lovepuke?

Lovepuke has had his day in the sun, right now everything looks like ishq!

Jogging in the morning or gym in the evening?

Night training.

Instagram or Twitter?

Insta.

Big party or small gathering?

Small gathering.

Money or glory?

Fame.

From Brunch HT, September 12, 2021

