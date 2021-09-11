Hollywood Will #NeverForget as Ellen DeGeneres and Mark Wahlberg pay tribute





Hollywood is showing today, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, that they will never forget the fall of the Twin Towers, with stars including Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Wahlberg, Viola Davis, Toby Keith and many more. ‘others paying homage to those who are lost that day. “Still amazed at the number of innocent people who have been lost in an instant, gone forever but who will never be forgotten,” Mariah Carey said in a tweet on Saturday morning. “I think of all the families who still mourn their loved ones 20 years after this devastating and tragic moment in our history.” Tributes and memorials in New York, Pennsylvania at the United Flight 93 crash site and at the Pentagon echoed the solemn occasion with a tribute to those who lost their lives. Bruce springsteen carried out “I’ll see you in my dreams” at the World Trade Center on Saturday, with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President George W. Bush all making remarks. For some stars like Steve Buscemi, memories of 9/11 are even closer to us. The “Fargo” star wrote in a Time Magazine column on Thursday about how he was a volunteer firefighter on September 11, after recovering his old gear while working as a firefighter in New York City before becoming a star. “Never forget,” everyone said. Some people have no choice. What’s surprising is who needs to be remembered, ”he said in a conversation with Time. “Never forget, because people are always struggling. People are still dying. “ TheWrap also spoke with Hollywood professionals and journalists about what they remember from 9/11 and how they think the industry and the country have changed in the years since. You can read this account here. Check out more celebrity tributes via Twitter below: Will never forget this day. Will never forget the lives lost. Sending love and prayers to the families and loved ones of the missing. #Never forget – Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 11, 2021 Foreigners or nationals, terrorists try to instill fear in people because of their own malignant ideology and their twisted belief that their path is right. They are ready to kill to achieve their ends. September 11th

1/6#Never forget – yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 11, 2021 I send all my love to those we lost 20 years ago and their families who still cry. In addition to pain and loss, we can also celebrate the many heroes who were born on this day. Hold your loved ones a little tighter tonight. #Never forget pic.twitter.com/MU3bEw3gc1 – AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) September 11, 2021 Our hearts are forever with those we lost that day 20 years ago. We will do it #Never forget. -Bs team – Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 11, 2021 Always amazed by the number of innocent people who were lost in an instant, gone forever but who will never be forgotten. I think of all the families who still mourn their loved ones 20 years after this devastating and tragic moment in our history. #Never forget – Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 11, 2021 My prayers go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on this day 20 years ago. We will do it #never forget. Always in our hearts. – Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 11, 2021 Flying on September 11, remembering all those people who never had the chance to get to their destination 20 years ago.

The next morning @SModcastle hosted Steve Buscemi for a @FriendsOffF benefit, and after 2 months in which the Garden State gave us CLERKS III, I’m going back to Cali. pic.twitter.com/wDwdksknMX – KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 11, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/9-11-hollywood-will-neverforget-as-ellen-degeneres-mark-wahlberg-viola-davis-and-more-pay-tribute/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos