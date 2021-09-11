American saga star Ashton Sanders talks style – The Hollywood Reporter

Entertainment
“I’m a minimal guy,” says actor Ashton Sanders, who broke through in 2016 for his role in the Best Picture award. Moonlight and plays the role of rap star OG RZA in Hulu’s Wu-Tang: an American saga. Outside of the series, which begins its second season on September 8, Sanders, 25, is also known as one of Hollywood’s best-dressed young actors, with a mod-influenced style that adapts to looks. monochrome from head to toe. The LA native – whose father, Rodney, is a former men’s fashion designer – spoke to THR about her new hobby, personal grooming between jobs and her latest fashion staples.
What is your place in Los Angeles?
It is an industrial studio with lots of natural light, high ceilings and cement walls. I feel like less is more, so the color scheme is gray and blue. I have a velvet blue sofa that I made somewhere downtown. I always love a sofa that is unique and comfortable at the same time. My bedding is blue and ash gray and white. I’m just trying to play cool.
Do you have passions?
I made pottery. I started in my forties and took classes at Bitter Root Pottery and Maital Ceramics Studio, and basically fell in love with them. I like to be behind the wheel, but I also like to sculpt with clay. Besides being a cool art form, I found it almost like therapy. I like having the freedom to create whatever you want to create. I’m just coming out of a six month shoot for Wu Tang and relocate to LA I think personal care is important in between jobs; take care of your mind, body and spirit.
How do you do this?
I did reiki with a few healers. This is something that I have been able to connect with personally in regards to cleaning the mind and the chakras and keeping you down to earth, with something like therapy.
Describe your personal style.
Constantly evolving. I wear a lot of darker shades, navy blues, earth tones and blacks. I am really into particular brands like Bottega Veneta. I am obsessed with their boots. Another of my favorite brands is [Australian designer] Dion Lee. They are on point. I’ll pair a Dion Lee shirt with Dickies and Doc Martens.
What are your other must-have fashion items right now?
Vintage motorcycle jackets by Harley Davidson or Vanson. I’m going [shop] on Grailed to find the perfect vintage jacket. I think the cuts on them are just better. When leather is worn, it greatly contributes to the feel it provides. It’s the same with Doc Martens. I still wear a pair that I’ve been wearing since my last year in high school.
Favorite accessories?
I’m a money guy. I have worn a lot of Chrome Hearts recently. The quality is there and their designs are really cool.
Essential skin care items?
Anything from Kiehl’s. Some of my go-to products are the Ultra Facial Cleanser and the Deep Cleansing Foam Cleanser.
Do you have any favorite contemporary ceramic artists?
Now Davis. She is the co-founder of the Underground Museum and the wife of the late artist Noah Davis.
What’s your advice for someone new to the red carpet?
Something classic is always cool. It depends on the person and their personality, but I think people should always feel comfortable.
Favorite restaurants in LA?
I met him in a bar and at Jon & Vinny’s.
Favorite book you’ve read recently?
The four chords. Highly recommend! It is a spiritual guide – a book for spiritual and personal growth.
What can viewers expect Wu Tang season two?
The first season was kind of a prequel, establishing the Wu-Tang members, their past, where they came from, and seeing them just in their most vulnerable place. Season two focuses on the transition to becoming the Wu-Tang Clan; it’s more focused on music, more focused on creating their first official album, 36 bedrooms. We get into the spirit of RZA and how it got into the production of music.
Interview edited for length and clarity.
A version of this story first appeared in the September 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
