Designer Brandon Maxwell – The Hollywood Journalist





Brandon Maxwell knew there was only one choice for the final music of his Friday night show: Van Morrison’s “And the Healing Has Begun”, with lyrics that ruminate on both the past and the future. , perfectly in sync for a world that continues to negotiate pandemic life: “And we’ll come back down the avenue / And we’ll sing all the songs of the past when, yeah / and we’ll come back down the avenue, and the healing has begun.” “I listened to this song every day for a year and a half when I was in the shower,” Maxwell said. Hollywood journalist backstage after his show. “I tend to create darker, smaller collections, and I wanted to work my way through this whole experience. I kept thinking that someday it won’t be like this – I thought about it in different ways because healing can mean a lot of things. And in the darkest times, I also try to find optimism. Maybe that’s why Maxwell wanted to show off his spring 2022 collection in a simple white space; he found it in a studio an unassuming Brooklyn block away from the Borough’s waterfront and places with higher hip quotients, which suited the designer perfectly. “I wanted a good frame for the clothes,” he explained. Within this structure, Maxwell unfolded a presentation that was teeming with vivid color, metallic sparkles and, most unusual for him, a variety of bold prints, psychedelic trippy stripes and mushroom prints in gingham with pastel shades which quickly became among the biggest trends of the season. A model walks the runway for Brandon Maxwell during NYFW.

laven Vlasic / Getty Images “I normally start each collection with a merchandising list of what I need to accomplish, and this time I just thought, I don’t want to see one,” Maxwell said. “I just wanted to go [into the studio] and play music and touch things and feel things and mix colors and see how I felt. I didn’t want to say six months in advance what the collection should be because each collection is like a journey. It’s a weird, wavy journey to get to this place, so I let myself feel it. That thought process resulted in pieces like a sparkling turquoise trench coat, silver and gold pleated skirts and dresses that moved beautifully on the runway, luxe knits that hugged the curves and, like maybe. the most important departure for Maxwell, an emphasis on partings, with nary a dress in view of this designer so adept at red carpet looks. Incorporate Maxwell’s inclusive sizing approach into her modeling cast, and the show reflected her desire to showcase women in the real world. “My casting experience is what it always has been – I’m really drawn to the energy of women who can bring these clothes to life,” he said. “This collection was very energy driven, and I’ve been friends with many of these women for many years. We have to represent what the world is like, so I’ll hand it over to them. “ How could real-world women finally adopt these clothes? Within minutes of starting his show, Maxwell said he wasn’t quite ready to think about this question. “I don’t yet know how I feel about the experience, because I’ve been so deep into the clothes,” he noted. “I can say that the women in my office always provide a lot of information about the collection; from what I saw from a lot of them, they were up for a bit of joy. Designer Brandon Maxwell walks the runway during NYFW 2021

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

