The ITV Grantchester actor you probably completely forgot was in Call the Midwife





Fans of 1950s drama series are certainly familiar with Grantchester and Call the Midwife, both of which went on to become hit shows on their respective channels. Now in its sixth series, the crime drama Grantchester follows the trials and tribulations of a Cambridgeshire detective who enlists the help of the local vicar in his investigation. What you might not have noticed in the ITV drama is that one of the main characters has a very familiar face to anyone who has seen Call the Midwife, appearing in an episode of season three of the series. READ MORE: Channel 4’s Black To Front Initiative: What It Is, Where To Watch & Which Celebrities Will Appear In the village of Grantchester where the ITV show takes place, DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green), calls on Anglican vicar William Davenport to form an unlikely duo to solve a crime. Actor who plays Davenport, 30-year-old Tom Brittney, also played a role in the BBC hit Call the Midwife.



He made an appearance in episode seven of season three as Jack Rawle, the husband of a distressed and anxious woman named Faye who has previously miscarried and is worried about her current pregnancy. After Jack drops off Faye, the midwife, Jenny breaks the rules and gets an ear from the matron trying to make Faye more comfortable and reassured. Tom has been playing since 2013 and has appeared on a number of other classic UK shows including Doctors and Casualty. He also played a larger role in a few episodes of The Syndicate as Tyler Mitchell and Unreal as Roger Lockwood. You can see Tom in action tonight at Grantchester on ITV at 9pm. Do you remember his appearance in Call the Midwife? Let us know in the comments here.

here .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mylondon.news/whats-on/whats-on-news/itv-grantchester-actor-youve-probably-21532548 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

