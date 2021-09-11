Entertainment
Additional income is essential to realize his acting dreams: Shiva Shukla
Hailing from a small town of Phaphund in Auraiya district, when Shiva Shukla expressed his desire to become an actor, everyone laughed at him.
By Deep Saxena
SEPTEMBER 11, 2021
Last seen in the web-film Sitapur: the city of gangsters, as a friend of the protagonist Ravi Sudha, remembers the actor, I didn’t even have a television at home and I watched series on a black and white set with friends. I used to tell people that one day they would see on the same screen, people were laughing at me including my family members.
Recounting more about her journey, the Upite says: During my school years, I participated in a few plays. After having crossed the intermediary I joined the theater. A year later my father passed away, this incident made me more adamant to prove myself. Initially, I was in mimicry and started going to places within the state for acts. So from my city to Kanpur then Lucknow, Delhi and finally I reached Mumbai. The theater did not pay me well but when I joined event companies. I was doing commercial plays and stand-up acts that made me more money.
He was part of police shows produced for a channel based in UP. I tried my hand at acting and producing with the short film Sorry mom (2017) which was based on de-addiction. It has been widely disseminated in drug addiction and rehabilitation centers. Then i have to shoot Rock band party with Govind Namdev ji but unfortunately he was put aside. In the meantime, I launched my start-up which allowed me to stay in the city. Now, I believe that additional income is essential to fulfill his acting dreams. It’s a very hard world there.
In addition to acting in the film Sitapurhe also donned the hat of an executive producer. I will then be seen in the film Cypher by Sagar Pathaks. In addition, I shoot for Ek Nashebaaz and his second program will be shot in Mumbai from mid-September. Gabriel Vast is the director as well as the lead role with Geetanjali Sharma and Govind Namdev. I am associated with the project Kaand… which will be shot in Lucknow, he adds.
