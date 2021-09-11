Entertainment
One Republic and its frontman tell entertaining stories at Planet Hollywood shows
The storytelling wasn’t all in song last weekend when One Republic gave a pair of concerts at Planet Hollywoods Zappos Theater.
Band frontman Ryan Tedder entertained audiences both nights with personal and compelling stories about growing up, performing on the road, and working with other celebrities.
Oh, and the guy showed he can sing, dance and play a lot of musical instruments too.
Tedder has collaborated with a number of artists, including Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, U2’s Bono, and Ariana Grande, and has produced Grammy Award-winning megahits for One Republic and others. I’m really lucky to have two jobs, both doing the same thing, Tedder told the audience. And I consider myself lucky to work with some of the most talented people on the planet. Extremely lucky.
One Republic, the Colorado-based band that has been around for almost 20 years and released their own hits since 2007 covered three of those songs, Rumor Has It, made famous by Adele, Sucker, the catchy Jonas Brothers who moved on to No 1 in the charts, and Halo in Beyonc’s top 5 in 2009 on the Sunday Night Show.
So why write a hit for another artist or band when One Republic could record it? In Sucker’s case, Tedder said he was excited about the song when he introduced it to his band mates. When they sang it, there was a feeling it wasn’t fair to One Republic (although you wouldn’t have thought of seeing their cover on Sunday night). The Jonas Brothers grabbed it and hoisted it to the top of the charts.
Halo, he said, came into being in a different way.
Tedder said the song Come Home on the band’s debut album Out Loud was written about a college friend who was in the military and had just been recalled to Afghanistan. The friend, newly engaged, had to leave behind his fiancée, who was expecting a baby. The song, written from the point of view of the fiancés, had caught the attention of a famous artist, who asked me if I could write a song like this for her.
His short answer was that he could try, but if I try to write a hit it won’t work. You have to live your life to have things to say, says Tedder.
Lo and behold, he said an injury landed him on his back for five to six months. One day during this time an idea occurred to him and he began to put words and music on paper. In three hours, he said, and with the help of songwriter and friend Evan Bogart, Halo was written.
Judging by the audience reaction to the Sunday concert, if Queen B had given up on recording Halo, it would have been a success for One Republic.
But the night was not entirely devoted to songs made famous by other artists. Five of the songs performed Distance, Rescue Me, Take Care of You Someday and Run were taken from One Republics’ latest album, Human, released late last month.
And there have been successes from One Republics. Good Life, Counting Stars, Stop and Stare, Love Runs Out I Lived and Apologize the single that helped launch the group into stardom all received boisterous ovations from the sold-out house.
As a nod to the weekend shows here, Tedder changed the lyrics to Good Life:
To my friends in New York, I say hello
My friends in Vegas, they don’t know
Where i have been for the last few years
From Paris to China to Colorado
With the weekend shows being the first for One Republic since it was almost stranded in Europe at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, Tedder said the group was especially grateful to perform in front of an audience again. live. It is an honor for us. We appreciate each of you.
Of course, there’s more to how the band got back to the United States, but that’s a story for another time.
Setlist
Distance
Secrets
Kids
Good life
Save me
Stop and watch
Take care of you
Rumor has it
Love is running out
Suction cup
Halo
Feel again
One day
I lived
To run
Apologize
Count the stars
Still
Come to the house
If I lose myself
