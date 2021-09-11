Today’s list of famous birthdays for September 11, 2021 includes celebrities Taraji P. Henson, Ludacris





Top celebrity birthdays September 11, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Taraji P. Henson, Ludacris and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people being one year older on 9/11, and learn an interesting fact about each one. BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 13: Actor Scott Patterson attends the 2017 amfAR Los Angeles Gala at Ron Burkle’s Green Acres Estate on October 13, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray / Getty Images for PatBO) Actor Scott Patterson turns 63 Fun fact: once appeared in an episode of Seinfeld as Elaines’ love interest LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 16: (LR) Actors Cory Michael Smith, Aidan Langford and Virginia Madsen attend the premiere of “1985” at the 2018 LGBT Outfest Los Angeles Film Festival at DGA Theater on July 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta / Getty Images)Getty Images Actress Virginia Madsen is 60 Fun fact: Oscar nominated for her role in Sideways Moby attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Punk” at the SIR on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP Composer Moby turns 56 Anecdote: is a distant relative of Herman Melville FILE – This May 28, 2019 file photo shows singer Harry Connick Jr. with his daughter Georgia at a special screening of “Pavarotti” in New York City. CBS will air a two-hour special, “United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes” to honor essential workers across America. The special will air on June 21 and follow host Connick Jr. and his filmmaker daughter Georgia on a road trip celebrating and thanking essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP, file)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Actor and singer Harry Connick Jr. turns 54 Fun fact: her dad was a longtime prosecutor in New Orleans Host Taraji P. Henson is seen at the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Actress Taraji P. Henson turns 51 Fun fact: playing Miss Hannigan in Annie Live! Chris “Ludacris” Bridges arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “F9: Fast & Furious 9” at the TCL Chinese Theater on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Rapper Ludacris turns 44 Fun fact: recently reprized his role as Fast N Furious in F9 Jeff Ward, left, and Elizabeth Henstridge arrive at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Actress Elizabeth Henstridge turns 34 Fun fact: Elizabeth recently got married More celebrities with birthdays today Actor Earl Holliman is 93 years old. Comedian Tom Dreesen is 82 years old. Director Brian De Palma is 81 years old. Actor Lola Falana is 79 years old. Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart is 78 years old. Guitarist Leo Kottke is 76 years old. Actor Phillip Alford (To Kill A Mockingbird) is 73. Actress Amy Madigan is 71 years old. Guitarist Tommy Shaw of Styx is 68 years old. Sports journalist Lesley Visser is 68 years old. Culture Club drummer Jon Moss is 64. Actress-director Roxann Dawson (Star Trek: Voyager) is 63 years old. Keyboardist Mick Talbot (The Style Council, Dexys Midnight Runners) is 63 years old. Actor John Hawkes (Deadwood) is 62. Actress Anne Ramsay (Mad About You, A League of Their Own) is 61 years old. Actress Kristy McNichol is 59 years old. Actress Laura Wright (Guiding Light) is 51 years old. Guitarist Jeremy Popoff of Lit is 50 years old. LFO singer Brad Fischetti is 46 years old. Rapper Mr. Black is 44 years old. Coldplay guitarist Jon Buckland is 44 years old. Actor Ariana Richards (Jurassic Park Films) is 42 years old. Lady A singer Charles Kelley is 40 years old. Actor Tyler Hoechlin (TV Teen Wolf) is 34 years old. Actor Mackenzie Aladjem (nurse Jackie) i 20. Other popular or historic birthdays on September 11 Henry, American writer Paul Bear Bryant, football coach Tom Landry, NFL Coach Paul Heyman, Wrestling Director (56) with the Associated Press and HistoryOrb.com 