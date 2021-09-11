Explained: What is a Palliyodam and why an actor from Kerala was arrested for a photoshoot on it





A complaint has been brought against Nimisha Bijo on the basis of a complaint. We explain what a Palliyodam is and why the case was filed.

A young woman from Kerala, who is a serial actress and social media influencer, and her friend were arrested and released on bail by police on September 10 for a photo shoot on a ‘Palliyodam’ on a snake boat wearing shoes. A case has been brought against social media influencer Nimisha Bijo and her friend Unni, based on a complaint filed by Puthukulangara Palliyoda Seva Samithi, owner of the Palliyodam. It was after posting the photos on her social media page that she was severely criticized. Nimisha now faces a case of provocation to riot after the Thiruvalla police have registered a complaint against her under section 153 of the Indian Penal Code. (Wanting to give a provocation with the intention of causing riots if riots are committed if they are not committed). So what is a Palliyodam and why was the case filed? A Palliyodam is a serpent boat used by the Aranmula Temple for a famous water procession in the Pamba River. According to a local legend, these boats with a bow that looks like a snake were designed by Lord Krishna and were made to look like the snake on which Lord Vishnu rests. According to this writing, these boats made from anjili or some kind of jackfruit are carved according to the instructions of a Vedic text and are considered divine. There are 52 Palliyodams who participate in the procession (Uthrattathi Jalamela and Valla Sadhya) to Aranmula of Pathanamthitta district. The procession is part of the temple festival at Aranmula Parthasarathy temple. They are built by spending around Rs 75 lakhs for Rs 1 crore. 64 rowers in the Palliyodam represent 64 art forms, the nine golden shapes at the end represent the planets and the four rowers at the end represent four vedas. Usually these boats are kept in special sheds named Palliyoda Pura, which foreigners are not allowed to enter. The complaint was brought against Nimisha, a native of Chalakudy of Thrissur, because the Seva Samithi claimed that one should only enter Palliyodam after having done certain penances. They alleged this by entering a Palliyodam with boots on. Nimisha hurt the feelings of the devotees. According to Samithis’ complaint, there is a rule that those who enter the Palliyodam should only wear a mundu and a thorthu (a white towel). Wearing a shirt, pants or any other clothing except mundu is not allowed in a Palliyodam, says the Samithi. There are also reports that women are not allowed to enter the Palliyodams. Nimisha has repeatedly stated that she is familiar with the Palliyodams and the beliefs associated with them. Although she deleted the photos from her Instagram page, Nimish faced severe trolling and harassment as her photos went viral. Nimisha also told various media that she received threatening calls. There are criticisms against the people who complained and triggered cyber attacks on Nimisa. “When she was doing the photoshoot, there were a lot of people around her looking at her. None of them knew this was a problem. This means that even the people who lived around didn’t know the boat was so sacred. Perhaps a person with extreme views started the problem, and others imitated it. In this situation, a peaceful life is a challenge in our state “, Jaiby Joseph, a YouTuber, says in one of his videos. He also said that if there was a warning sign or sign at those places or things that people consider sacred, it would be better for visitors. There are also comments on social media from people living nearby that they had no idea the Palliyodams were so holy. While some support the arrest, many also questioned it.

