Hollywood hotties relish the end of summer

BIG DIPPER: "Hulk" hero Mark Ruffalo cools off while swimming. Instagram

17



ALSO COULD JUMP: Demi Moore kicks off her day with a happy jump at sea. Instagram

17



TWO PIECES OF RESISTANCE: Molly Sims warms up the beach in a sexy swimsuit while on vacation in Italy. Instagram

17



CRUISE THROUGH: Tom Cruise goes paragliding on the set of "Mission: Impossible 7" in the Lake District of England. SplashNews.com

17



FREE GUY & FURRY GUY: Ryan Reynolds puts one on his precious doggie. Instagram

17



SMOOTH MOVEMENT: Orlando Bloom drops his beard at the end of the filming of "Carnival Row". Instagram

17



PAWS FOR EFFECT: Kate Beckinsale stops for a photo with her puppies. Instagram

17



POKING FUN: Melissa McCarthy poses while wearing acupuncture needles on the set of "Nine Perfect Strangers". Instagram

17



'HAIL' A CAB: Hailee Steinfeld gives a loving look before taking a cab in Midtown. GC Images / Getty Images

17



UPCOMING ROSES: Zo Kravitz sparkles while being adorned with ruby ​​red flowers. Instagram

17



CHIC CHICKS: Lil 'Kim, Alicia Silverstone, Katie Holmes, Kristin Chenoweth and Busy Philipps sizzle at Christian Siriano's runway show during New York Fashion Week. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

17



BOILING BATH: Miley Cyrus shows off her bubbly personality while lounging in a tub. Instagram

17



FRINGED BENEFITS: Rihanna sneaks into downtown Los Angeles in a one-size-fits-all coat. Diggzy / Shutterstock

17



ROW, ROW, ROMANCE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck snuggle up on a boat ride in Venice, Italy. Press / BACKGRID

17



BEST IN 'SHOW': Reese Witherspoon wows in red at Apple TV + 'The Morning Show' Photo Day in Beverly Hills. Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

17



A LITTLE SHADOW: "50 Shades of Gray" stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan share a smile at the Telluride Film Festival in Colo. Paul Best / Getty Images

