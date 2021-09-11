Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor suffers from paralysis after jail time





Nicholas Brendon, known for playing Xander Harris in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, suffers from paralysis following his recent arrest.

Buffy the vampire slayers Nicholas Brendon suffers from paralysis of the genitals and legs after a recent stint in prison. Brendon played sarcastic best friend Xander Harris on Buffy, starring in all episodes except one of the flagship series. He has also had recurring roles on shows like Criminal minds and Private practice, in addition to appearing in films such asImpious and Coherence. However, over the past decade, the actor’s professional career has at times been overshadowed by his public struggles with alcoholism, which have led to several arrests and convictions. Brendon was arrested in Indiana on August 18 for allegedly using false information to obtain prescription drugs. He was also charged with a felony for allegedly failing to identify himself properly when arrested by police because he handed officers a California ID card with Kelton Schultz’s name on it. Brendon told police it was the ID card of his twin brother, Kelly Donovan, who has Schultz’s last name.

Related: Buffy The Vampire Slayer: The Actors Who Almost Played Xander Brendon now suffers from deep medical problems because of the time he spent in prison, according to acting director Theresa Fortier. Fortier said The daily mail that Brendon is in huge bread, after sleeping on the cement floor of his prison cell. This made pre-existing back problems worse, Fortier says, and he has since suffered paralysis of his genitals and legs. For this reason, Brendon has pulled out of all promotional appearances for his new film. Want to want. Brendon’s disease is known as cauda equina syndrome, which affects the nerve roots in the lumbar spine causing them to compress. It can also limit the movement and sometimes the functions of the genitals, bladder and bowels. Fortier went on to note that officers were not paying attention to Brendon’s condition during the arrest, which made previous injuries worse which only worsened after he had to sleep on a cement floor. She added that Brendon is currently focused on his health and may need to have another spine surgery to correct what happened to him. Brendon has been open about his arrests and his battles with alcoholism and depression. After coming out of a Dr Phil interview in August 2015, Brendon returned to the program in December of that year for a frank discussion. The actor opened up about his mental health issues and said he made multiple suicide attempts. Sadly, since then, Brendon has suffered setbacks and other arrests before the latest incident in Indiana. Hopefully Brendon can physically recover from the pain he is in and find the support he needs. Next: Dexter & Buffy The Vampire Slayer Are In The Same Theory Of The Universe Explained Source: The daily mail Where was Thor during the Marvels zombie invasion?

