Joel Selvin discusses “Hollywood Eden” among this week’s author talks – Marin Independent Journal





Book events Barnes & Noble: 313 Downtown Corte Madera, Corte Madera; 415-927-9016; barnesandnoble.com. September 14: Sandie Jones discusses The Guilt Trip with Clare Mackintosh at the Barnes & Nobles Book Club. Midday online. Sign up online; September 15: Tiffany D. Jackson discusses White Smoke with Maureen Johnson. 1 p.m. online. Sign up online; September 15: Kevin Smith discusses Kevin Smiths Secret Stash. 4 p.m. online. $ 74.88. Sign up online. Passage of the book: 51, boulevard Tamal Vista, Corte Madera; 415-927-0960; bookpassage.com. September 14: Stacey Vanek Smith discusses Machiavelli for Women. 1 p.m. online; September 15: Evan Osnos discusses Wildland with Michael Sandel. 1 p.m. online; September 16: Brittany K. Barnett discusses A Knock at Midnight. 5:30 p.m. online; September 18: Alix Ohlin discusses We Want What We Want with Laura van den Berg. 1 p.m. online; September 19: Joel Selvin discusses Hollywood Eden with Jill Gibson and Judith Lovejoy. 4 p.m. online. Copperfields Books: Copperfieldsbooks.com. September 16: Michael Levitin discusses Generation Occupy with Michael Howerton. 7 p.m. online. Sign up online. Mill Valley Public Library: 375 Throckmorton Avenue, Mill Valley; 415-389-4292; millvalleylibrary.org. September 14: True Crime Book Club discusses The Stranger Beside Me by Ann Rule. 7 p.m. online. Sign up online; September 15: The Great Escape Book Club discusses The Vanished Birds by Simon Jimenez. 6 p.m. online. Sign up online. Point Reyes Books: 11315 Route 1, Point Reyes Station; 415-663-1542; ptreyesbooks.com. September 14: Charles Foster discusses Being Human with Gregory Norminton. Midday online. Sign up online; September 16: Meg Lowman discusses the Arbornaut. 6 p.m. online. Sign up online. Sausalito books near the bay: 100 Bay Street, Sausalito; 415-887-9967; sausalitobooksbythebay.com/2021-events. September 12: Celebration of the launch of the book by the author of Sausalito, Ciji Wares A Spy Above the Clouds. 4 p.m. in person. Further discussions Wood cuts library: 707 Meadowsweet Drive, Corte Madera; 415-924-3515; marinlibrary.org/events. September 15: Members of the Marins Financial Abuse Specialist Team discuss Avoiding Scams, Fraud and Financial Abuse: An Online Presentation for Seniors. 11am online. Sign up online. Marin County Genealogical Society: maringensoc.org. September 16: Marin County Genealogical Society DNA Group discusses XDNA and DNA updates. 7 p.m. online. To access it, send an e-mail to [email protected] The outdoor art club: 1 West Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley; 415-383-2582; outdoorartclub.org. September 15: Fred Hilliard and Carrie Pollard discuss drought / fire: parched but prepared. 1 p.m. online. Sign up online. Compiled by Colleen Bidwill The literary calendar appears on Sundays. Email the lists to [email protected] Photos must be in 300 dpi JPG format with a minimum file size of 2 megabytes and must include caption information.

