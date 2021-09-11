10 actors who played more than one character

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed how some of the CW charactersSmallville look alike. Well, this is certainly not a case of actors having lookalikes. Long-running TV shows sometimes tend to retrain actors, especially former cast members who made a good impression on producers, as is the case with the Superman origin story.

During the 10 seasons, some actors can play more than one character. Some outright portray related characters while others portray characters whose subplots are mutually exclusive. Others even got the chance to portray more than two characters, staying that way for as long as the main characters.





ten Kristin kreuk

Kreuk’s main role in the series is that of Clark Kent’s first love, Lana Lang. She also plays the Countess IsobellTheroux of the French village of Castelnau-de-Montmiral and Dex’s wife, Louise McCallum.

While Lana Lang is a recurring character in multiple seasons, Countess Theroux and LouseMcCallum only appear in single episodes, making it harder for audiences to notice the similarity. The same actors have already been used to play relatives of the main characters, which is why Kreuk was chosen for Louise McCallum. Dex’s wife is believed to be Lana Lang’s great aunt. What’s even better is that other characters in the show point out how Lana looks like Lousie.

9 Connor stanhope

Stanhope portrays the childish versions of Lex Luthor in Seasons 7 and 8 as the villain struggles to cope with his abusive father. It also portrays the child version of Conner Kent (LX-15).

Using the same actor to play a young Conner is justifiable since Conner is a Kryptonian hybrid clone made from Lex Luthor’s DNA and Clark’s DNA. However, the adult Conner is not played by any of the actors playing Clark Kent or Lex Luthor. Instead, it’s actor Lucas Stephen Grabeel (who also played Lex in his teens, which helps bring the character to life).

8 Mackenzie Gray

Actor Mackenzie Gray plays Dr. Alistair Kreig, the senior scientist at SynTechnics and LuthorCorp who helps turn Victor Stone into a Cyborg. He also appears as Lex Luthor (LX-13), a clone version created by Cadmus Labs so that the injured villain can harvest replacement organs from him.

Normally the same actors play a character’s clones, so using a different, much older actor to play the Luthor clone is an interesting choice. Fortunately, the events of the series explain why. It is said that there were complications in the cloning process and that is why the LX-13 looks older. Interestingly, Mackenzie Gray has also appeared in other Superman media. He is the Kryptonian scientist Jax-Ur in Steel man and Gregor in Super girl.

7 Tom Welling

Tom Welling might have a hard time getting rid of the Clark Kent tag since it’s a role he’s played for over 10 years. The actor also appears as another character linked to the younger version of Clark Kent’s Kryptonian father, Jor-El, also known as Joe The Drifter.

Welling does not have the same monopoly over Jor-El as over Clark Kent. Three different actors play the Kryptonian character at different stages of his life. It’s also wise for producers and writers to use him as Jor-El in a single episode as it prevents stealing the shine from Julian Sands, who comes across as old Jor-El a lot more.

6 David Paetkau

David Paetkau is in the credits from the start of the series. First and foremost, he’s Smallville Crows football player Trevor Chapell – a character who is assaulted by metahuman coach Walter “Walt” Arnold for confessing he helped him cheat on a test. mathematics. Paetkau later returned to the series as Metropolis police officer Daniel “Danny” Turpin, who infiltrated with Clark.

Paetkau’s role as Officer Danny is definitely one of DC’s best one-shot characters in Smallvillebecause he was one of the few characters invited to receive well-developed news, with fans even coming to care about him and his family. Trevor’s role is forgettable as many Smallville High School students have appeared on the show, making it impossible for audiences to invest in all of them.

5 Jesse hutch

Hutch’s first role in the series is that of Smallville High School student Troy Turner, who ends up aging quickly after kissing his metahuman girlfriend, Chrissy Parker. He later plays Billy, the boyfriend of another metahuman named Dawn Stiles.

Through the characters of Hutch, the series adds more formidable villains. Hutch has also appeared on other Arrowverse shows. In Arrow, he has a recurring role as Daily Officer as he Batwoman, he plays three different secondary characters.

4 Ted whittall

Ted Whittall is known for his role as Rick Flag. the leader of the show’s Suicide Squad. He also has another major role, that of Carter Bowfry, the strategic advisor to one of the SMallville ‘fan favorite characters, Tess Mercer.

Giving two major roles to the same actor is obviously a bold decision. Some fans may have noticed that this is the same person, given that the roles are introduced two seasons apart. The Suicide Squad link also extends outside of the series. In the years 2016 Suicide Squad, Whittall appears as Admiral Olsen.

3 Jim Shield

Jim first appears in the series as James Gibson, the father of telepathic boy Ryan James. Several seasons later, he appears as Sylvester Pemberton, aka the Star-Spangled Kid, a retired member of the Justice Society of America.

James Gibson may be insignificant, but Sylvester Pemberton helps usher in the Star-Girl character who is important in the Arrowverse nowadays. Jim Shield is also fortunate enough to be one of the actors who have been included in other Arrowverse also shows, also playing Keating in Arrow.

2 David Lewis

David Lewis plays Dr Marcus, a doctor who looks after the linguistDr. Frédéric Walden. He also plays Macy, a jeweler who likes to kidnap couples in order to test their feelings.

Lewis’ different roles are separated by six seasons. These are also minor roles, so it’s unlikely that many fans would have noticed that one person portrayed both characters. Nevertheless. it is her role as Macy that is most memorable as the actions of her characters ended up having a major effect on Clark and Lois’ relationship as well as future storylines.

1 Ron selmour

Selmour is Connely, a keeper of the Belle Reve Sanitarium in season 3 and season 4. He then returns in season 8 as Marcos, a kidnapper who tries to get a ransom from Oliver Queen and Tess Mercer.

In both roles, Selmour gives lively performances, making audiences wish that the character’s plots had been developed a bit more. Fortunately, his Arrowverse credits are also extensive. He also has a minor role in Arrow like Le Boucher and Xavier on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

