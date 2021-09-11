2021 Venice Film Festival Winners List – The Hollywood Reporter

In a gesture that could be seen as a strong message for women’s rights and for the right of female directors to be celebrated, the 2021 Venice Film Festival awarded its highest honor, the Golden Lion for Best Film, to the French drama on Audrey Diwan’s abortion. Event.

“I feel heard tonight! said Diwan almost ecstatic as he accepted his historic award.

Event, adapted from the novel of the same name by Annie Ernaux, tells the story of a brilliant student in the early 1960s in France who sees her emancipation threatened when she becomes pregnant. With no legal options available, she tries to find a way to have an illegal abortion.

Given the current climate in the United States, following restrictive new anti-abortion laws passed in Texas, the Venice jury, led by South Korean director Bong Joon Ho, appears to have sent a clear pro-choice message with their choice. of the Golden Lion.

Best Director Award, Silver Lion, went to Jane Campion for her neo-Western Netflix The power of the dog. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, the film is Campion’s first feature film in 12 years.

Italian director Pablo Sorrentino won the Grand Jury Prize for his highly regarded autobiographical drama God’s hand, with the film’s star, Filippo Scotti, winning the award for Best Young Actor.

Spanish star Penelope Cruz won the Best Actress of Venice award for her performance in Pedro Almodovar’s new melodrama Parallel mothers.

Maggie Gyllenhaal won Best Screenplay for her directorial debut The lost girl. Noting that she married and had her first child in Italy, Gyllenhaal said that “my life as a director and writer was born here, in this theater”, referring to the Sala Grande in Venice. Gyllenhaal’s drama, starring Olivia Coleman, is based on the novel by Italian writer Elena Ferrante.

“This film is Italian in its bones! said Gyllenhaal.

John Arcilla won the award for best actor for his performance in At work: the 8 missing.

The hole, Michelangelo Frammartino’s cinematic exploration of one of the world’s deepest caves, won a special jury prize.

Immaculate, by Romanian directors Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark, a look at a young woman in rehab, won the Lion of the Future, the Luigi de Laurentis Prize, for best first feature film.

The top prize of the evening, the Audience Award Armani beauty, a new award for Venice’s new Horizons Extra sidebar, went to Teemu Nikki’s The blind man who didn’t want to see the Titanic.

In the Horizons section, Lithuanian crime drama Pilgrims by director Laurynas Bareisa won the award for best film. Eric Gravel’s French drama Full time won two Horizons awards: best director for Gravel and best actress for Laure Calamy. Piseth Chhun won the award for best actor in the Horizons section for his performance in Kavich Neang’s Cambodian drama White building.

Ukrainian director Peter Kerekes and co-writer Ivan Ostrochovsky won the award for best screenplay in the Horizons section for 107 mothers, while the Chilean cinema Bones, by directors Cristobal Leon and Joaquin Cocina, won the award for best short film.

Bolivian director Kiro Russo The Great Movement won a special jury prize.

that of David Adler The end of the night won the Best VR Story award in the VR Expanded section of Venice, while the Best VR Experience honor was won by The Paris Ball by director Blanca Lee.

“I love you! I’m so happy,” cried Lee, obviously delighted, as she hoisted her trophy on stage.

Goliath plays with reality, from directors Barry Gene Murphy and May Abdalla, won the Jury Grand Prize for Best VR Work.

Venice has become the harbinger of the Oscars. The last four winners of the Lion d’Or – Nomadic country, Joker, Rome, and The shape of water – all used their triumph on the Lido as a launching pad for Oscar success.

Complete list of Venice 2021 winners

Golden lion for best film

Event, dir. Audrey Diwan

Grand Jury Prize

God’s hand, dir. Paul Sorrentino

Best director

Jane Campion, for The power of the dog

Best actor

Jean Arcilla for At work: the 8 missing

Best actress

Penelope Cruz for Parallel mothers

Best scenario

Maggie Gyllenhaal for The lost girl

Best Young Actor

Filippo Scotti for God’s hand

Special Jury Prize

The hole, dir. Michelangelo Frammartino

Lion of the Future Award for Best Debut Film

Immaculate, res. Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark

Horizons sidebar

Best film

Pilgrims, dir. Laurynas Bareisa

Best director

Eric Gravel for Full time

Special Jury Prize

The Great Movement Russian Kiro law

Best actor

Piseth Chhun for White building

Best actress

Laure Calamy for Full time

Best scenario

Peter Kerekes, Ivan Ostrochovsky for 107 mothers

Best short film

Bones, you say. Cristobal Leon, Joaquin Cuisine

Additional horizons

Armani Beauty Public Prize

The blind man who didn’t want to see the Titanic, dir. Teemu Nikki

Extended Venice VR

Best VR Story

The end of the night, for you. David Adler

Best VR experience

The Paris Ball, dir. Blanca Lee.

Best Virtual Reality Job

Goliath plays with reality, res. Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla

A previous version of this story mistakenly identified director Audrey Diwan as the first female director to win the Golden Lion of Venice since Sofia Coppola in 2010. It was Chloe Zhao, who won in 2020.