West Hollywood bans unvaccinated people from most indoor facilities – Daily News

West Hollywood has enacted a broad COVID-19 vaccine mandate requiring people to show proof of vaccination to enter indoor city facilities. The executive order, which was released by City Manager and Director of Emergency Services David Wilson on Friday, also requires city officials and contractors to be vaccinated. Unvaccinated people will still be able to occupy outdoor areas of the city, but they are prohibited from entering a “covered area”. The rule applies to both public buildings and private companies. “Target companies” for the purposes of the order means: Establishments where food or drink is served indoors, including, but not limited to restaurants, bars, nightclubs, theaters, cannabis lounges and places of entertainment; Health / Fitness facilities including, but not limited to; gyms, recreational facilities, yoga studios, dance studios and other fitness establishments, where clients engage in cardiovascular, aerobic, muscle or other exercises involving high breathing; Personal care establishments which include businesses that provide personal care services such as, but not limited to, esthetician, skin care and cosmetology, non-medical electrology, health care professionals. body art, tattoo parlors, microblading and permanent makeup, body piercing shops, massage therapy (non-health care), tanning services, nail salons, hair salons and hair salons . “Fully vaccinated people with breakthrough Delta variant infections appear to be infectious for a shorter period of time. This means that limiting spaces to only allow vaccinated people where people are in close contact (by CAL OSHA less than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes) should reduce the risk of spread and transmission to those nearby neighborhoods while allowing businesses to remain open without having to limit capacity or close business operations, ”according to the ordinance. “… Businesses such as bars, restaurants, personal care services and health and fitness establishments, among other businesses specified in this Order (defined as“ covered businesses ”) have a higher risk. high transmission because customers are more likely to remove their face masks and / or are near other customers and staff, ”he continues. City officials said the warrant was an alternative approach to stringent public health measures such as shutting down businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The ordinance requires companies to implement the mandate “as soon as possible, but no later than October 11.” It does not apply to those under the age of 18. Covered businesses may allow customers wearing face coverings to enter indoors to use the restroom without requiring proof of vaccination. The vaccination requirement does not apply to members of the public using an indoor cooling center. City contractors must show full proof of vaccination as soon as possible, but no later than November 1 before entering any city facility or engaging in person with city employees, members of the the city’s community or businesses. All municipal employees, temporary employees, interns, contract staff, volunteers, and elected or appointed officials who work at a municipal facility must be vaccinated by November 1 at the latest.

