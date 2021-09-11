Justine Bateman on Toronto Report “Violet” and “Family Ties” Reboot – The Hollywood Reporter

During the 2017 incarnation of the Toronto International Film Festival, where Justine Bateman launched her short film Five minutes, she took the time to attend the premieres of other filmmakers, including that of Darren Aronofsky Mother! at the Princess of Wales Theater.

Now, the former actress returns to the festival in person with her feature debut, star Olivia Munn. Purple, and will launch her drama of a woman at the crossroads in the same way “in a large and beautiful theater”.

This will be a first as the world premiere of the movie Relativity Media at South by Southwest in Marh was virtual. “This will be the first time that I will see this with an audience,” she adds. “We showed it to investors and department heads, but I haven’t seen it like this yet. This is what I expect the most. “

Ahead of Purpleon September 9 at TIFF, the writer-director-producer spoke with THR about saying goodbye to comedy, delaying college for nearly three decades and why she wouldn’t support a Family ties to restart.

What was that first moment when you decided you wanted to direct?

I was 19. I was having lunch with a few agents, I was talking about [1986 French film] Betty Blue. I was saying how much I love the colors and the rhythm, and an agent looked at me and said, “You should be directing.” I thought, “Oh, yeah.” But now has never been a good time. So I waited, and it wasn’t until a few years ago that I felt the time lag. I used to have a great, great CAA T-shirt. There was a dog sitting in a chair, in front of an officer, and the bubble above the dog said, “But what I really want to do is direct.”

What was the genesis of Purple?

I wrote a few scripts when I wrote Purple, so it’s a bit fuzzy. It was in 2011. I did a lot of research for the role, which is my funny way of saying, “I’ve been through a lot. I have dealt with this in my life.

So, are you personally connected with the character Violet, whose entire life is built on decisions based on fear?

I used to make a lot of fear based decisions years ago, and when I realized I was doing this and there are a few things that can tip me to the other side, it made a big difference. And then looking at those irrational fears and saying, “I don’t think it’s going to happen and then find empirical evidence that it’s not true. And then I could come to a place where I make decisions based on instinct instead of decisions based on fear. We are exposed to so much information and news about what is happening everywhere else that it can be devastating for anyone with their antenna up.

Steven Meiers Dominguez

What was the state of mind behind Olivia’s casting?

When I do a casting, I like to watch videos – the work someone has done, also all the interviews they’ve done and all the videos they’ve put on social media. I’m looking for certain characteristics or elements that I would like to have in the character and whether they are obvious or more subtle characteristics. I want to tease him and widen him. There were characteristics of Olivia that I could see in all of her roles that I wanted to unravel and develop for this role. And she really gave herself to the role, and we got to do it.

As a writer, you made your first sale with the Wizards of Waverly Place. Why this series?

[Proeducer] Peter Murrieta hired me to help tell stories at the start of the season. And then they gave me a script to do. It’s a big part of how I got into the WGA. With SAG, you just have to say something onscreen and you’re in it. But the WGA or the DGA are difficult to integrate guilds. It was a very proud time to get these membership cards. I’m very grateful to Peter for bringing me on this. And this show was a great experience.

As a former teenage actress, do you have a special connection with young adults?

Not really. Acting was really good for me, and I had a longer than normal acting career. And then when it started to change, it was, “What’s going on? How come this door is closing? I was like, “Oh, I understand. I have to go in this other direction. This other direction is happening and it’s not like it’s a footnote to act, but rather, it’s replacing it completely. Anyway, young actors, I don’t know. Can’t imagine what the experience is like now with fame, social media, and everyone with a camera in their pocket? It seems pretty hard to navigate, considering all the new stuff.

You couldn’t go to college because you were told you had a contract with Paramount. Looking back, do you think that was fair?

I didn’t feel like it was something mean they were doing to me or anything like that. The whole work has been a fantastic experience. I think I was just too new to the business to understand that I just couldn’t go [to college without getting their approval.] But it’s okay because I ended up graduating from UCLA. And my experience in college aged 46 to 50 was a very different experience than it would have been from 18 to 21. But it was awesome.

There are so many classic TV series being rebooted. Was there any question of restarting Family ties? What would you think of a reboot? Would you be ready to participate?

I do not want. I mean, whatever. I don’t own the show. It’s Paramount or Viacom’s business. These are just my personal taste, but I’m not in favor of a reboot. I mean is Family ties. Don’t touch it. What is important in art is the context in which it has lived. So, Family ties, in the context of the 80s, and everything that was happening in the 80s, is kind of part of this artistic project [of the era]. I’m not a fan of reboots. I just feel like there are so many amazing new things we could do that are specific to us now. I’m disappointed for this generation because a lot of their pop culture is made up of reboots, re-blogs, childhood and adulthood retweets of other people or anything from the past. . Thank goodness Christopher Nolan made these totally new and big budget ideas because it’s not that common. Film after film are based on comics that were established and made an impact on the childhoods of people aged 50 or older. It’s not quite fair to this generation that they don’t have their own moment.

Do you intend to resume the profession of actor?

No, it’s done. I have not done [acting] for many, many, many years. It’s definitely writing, directing, producing for me.

