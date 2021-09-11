The MTV Video Music Awards are back. Here’s why they’re important

American television channel MTV is better known today for its reality shows than its music, but its Video Music Awards (VMAs) have stood the test of time since their debut in 1984.

The first VMAs took place just seven months after the Grammys introduced a new category for Best Music Video, recognizing both the groundswell of musicians and directors doing interesting things in the format.

Music videos were popularized by bands like The Beatles in the mid-1960s, who used the music videos to cope with the impossible number of requests for TV appearances they received. During the 1970s, music videos became an industry staple.

When MTV started in 1981, they were becoming an art form in their own right, as well as a marketing force to be reckoned with. And while physical formats like cassettes and CDs have shrunk, video still reigns supreme through Tik Tok, YouTube, and countless other platforms.

VMAs are back this weekend in the United States, and here’s why they matter and still deserve to be considered.

The history of pop

The ultimate VMA award is the Video of the Year award and MTV didn’t always get it right, for example, The Cars ‘You Might Think beat Michael Jackson’s Thriller at the opening ceremony, while Cryin’ Aerosmith predated Sabotage of the Beastie Boys in 1994.

Taking a look at the category winners highlights the power shifts and changing styles in American popular music.

In the 80s, Video of the Year winners were Dire Straits, INXS and Peter Gabriel. The 90s began when Sinead O’Connor became the first female artist to win the award for Nothing Compares 2 U.

The remainder of that decade saw the Alternate Brigade steal the show from REM, Pearl Jam and The Smashing Pumpkins each taking the first gong amid a few big wins for R&B in the form of TLC and Lauryn Hill.

In the first four years of the 2000s, hip hop really broke through, with Eminem and then Missy Elliot becoming the first artists to twice win the Video of the Year award.

The idea that rock music died somewhere in the mid-2000s seems true if you only look at the top prize at VMAs. The last victory for a rock band dates back to 2006 (Panic! At The Disco’s I Write Sins Not Tragedies) and since then pop and rap have dominated.

As of 2007, Rihanna, Beyonce, and Taylor Swift have had it twice (as has Kendrick Lamar if you count his appearance in Swift’s Bad Blood), between Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and The Weeknd.

If this isn’t a quick guide to the last 37 years of popular music in America, then what is it?

What is happening?

VMAs have arrived at a time of true experimentation in the art form of video clips.

The big winners of the inaugural awards in 1984 were The Cars’You Might Think, which featured cutting-edge editing and computer graphics (CG), Herbie Hancock’s Rockit, which featured innovative robotics, and Michael Jackson’s Thriller, which pushed the medium in the field of a truly cinematic short film.

(Note: all three of these videos are creepy, and strangely enough, Thriller is the least disturbing of the three.)

Technical innovations have been a common theme over the years, as filmmakers tend to experiment with production techniques and tips in music videos due to the shorter duration and smaller budgets.

VMAs have been a great place to follow these trends, and nominees over the years are stacked with examples of that first CG from Dire Straits’ Money For Nothing (1986), the top-level roto-scoping animation from Take. a-ha On Me (1986) and Peter Gabriel’s Sledgehammer live stop-motion (1988) were all big winners.

In fact, MTV started the awards in part to recognize this kind of ingenuity, with inaugural categories including Best Concept Video, Most Experimental Video, and Best Special Effects, only the latter still being awarded today.

Music videos have also been a place to explore social issues, with MTV introducing a category to specifically recognize the idea in 2011, praising Lady Gaga’s Born This Way, Childish Gambino’s This Is America, and Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’s Same Love with this price recently. years.

Prior to that, themes like gender issues, female empowerment, and abusive relationships were common in music videos early on in VMAs, see Madonna’s Borderline (1984), Pat Benatar’s Love Is A Battlefield (1984) and ‘Til Tuesday’s Voices Carry (1985) for examples.

But there is another style of music video that never goes out of fashion, one where the singer / band looks good as they perform the song when literally nothing else is happening.

she bop

VMAs remain a prime example of gender imbalance within the music industry over the past decades.

It took a female artist seven years to win Video of the Year, but women have dominated the top prize lately, with all but one of the last 14 top prize winners being female artists, which has somewhat equalized the ledger.

However, there remains a significant gender imbalance behind the camera.

It took a director 13 years to win Video of the Year, when Valerie Faris and her director / husband Jonathan Dayton won The Smashing Pumpkins Tonight music video, Tonight in 1996.

Faris is one of only four women to achieve a Video of the Year winner and is the only woman to win the VMA Best Achievement award twice, won by three other women in the 37 years of history of VMAs.

The directors struggled to get even a nomination in the directing category.

This year’s nominees in this category are again split equally between men and women, although the cinema category remains dominated by men.

It appears that VMAs remain a signifier of the industry’s improvements in gender equity, but also of its failures.

The next big thing

Want to be a great Hollywood director? Start making movie clips.

The MTV VMA winners list is filled with talented directors who have gone from music videos to the big screen.

The biggest achievement is David Fincher. Prior to directing Seven, Fight Club, The Social Network and The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Fincher was nominated for seven best VMA directors, including six times in just two years. He won twice during this period (for Express Yourself and Madonna’s Vogue), but made a comeback in 2013 directing Justin Timberlake and Jay Z for the song Suit & Tie, which earned Fincher his third best director. VMA.

Spike Jonze is the only other filmmaker to have won the Best Director award three times, with the last two of those wins falling between him and the directing of Being John Malkovich and Adaptation.

Then there’s British director Steve Barron, who was also nominated for best director at the VMAs three times in a year (that was in 1986, the year he made A-ha’s Take On Me, Money For Nothing by Dire Straits and Rough Boy by ZZ Top). Barron went on to lead the box office smash Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

But they are not alone. Melina Matsoukas, who directed the acclaimed 2019 film Queen & Slim, had five nominations in multiple categories for four wins, while Francis Lawrence was nominated for a bunch of VMAs before directing films such as I Am Legend, Three Hunger Games Movies, and Red Sparrow.

Other nominees for VMAs before launching a film career included Mark Romanek (One Hour Photo), Mary Lambert (Pet Sematary), FGary Gray (Straight Outta Compton), Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (Little Miss Sunshine), Jonathan Glazer (Sexy Beast), Mark Pellington (Arlington Road) and Tarsem Singh (The Cell).

And there are a few Australians on this list as well, including Alex Proyas (The Crow, I, Robot) and Richard Lowenstein (Dogs In Space, He Died With A Felafel In His Hand).

So keep an eye out for this list of winners, and you just might find Hollywood’s next big thing.

To change of way

The VMAs began with 18 categories, two of which were “heritage” style awards to recognize pre-1984 innovators.

In 2006 there were 23 categories, but a major upheaval the following year brought that number down to 11 before things got back to basics in 2009.

But the biggest changes over the years have been MTV’s recognition of specific genres, mirroring the way that once “niche” styles of music have reached mainstream audiences.

The VMAs introduced a Best Heavy Metal Video category in 1989 (which became the Best Rock Category), as well as awards for Rap (1989), Dance (1989), Alternative (1991), R&B (1993 ), hip hop (1999), Latin (2010), K-Pop (2019) and a specific pop category in 1999.

It seems that if a style of music finally gets its own award at VMAs, it’s the real deal.

Does anyone else do it?

There are now dozens and dozens of awards events and festivals for music videos.

Some critics have criticized VMAs for irrelevance based on dropping ratings, but it remains the biggest awards show of its kind in the world in terms of attention and esteem.

Most of the major music awards ceremonies around the world now have a category for best video, but MTV continues to recognize choreographers, directors, art directors, editors, cinematographers and visual effects artists in the field.

And in case you were wondering, the Australian ARIA Awards have a category of best video, but that was decided by the voting audience over the past 10 years, with the nominees being the 10 most played videos of the year. .

Bonus material

If you’ve made it this far, how about some interesting facts about VMAs?

The award itself is known as the Moon Person and is based on the MTV astronaut who was featured on the station’s ID card in the 1980s and 1990s.

The three biggest winners of the awards show over the years are all female Beyonce (28 wins), Madonna (20) and Lady Gaga (18).

The most wins for a single video is Peter Gabriel’s Sledgehammer, which won nine awards in 1987.

In 2009 for the 25th anniversary, a prize was awarded to the best video that has never won a “Moon Person”. The winner was Beastie Boys’ Sabotage, but the nominees included great music videos like Bjork’s Human Behavior, Dr Dre’s Nuthin ‘But A’ G ‘Thang, Foo Fighters’ Everlong, and Radiohead’s Karma Police.

In the first 20 years of operation, the VMAs and Grammys only agreed three times on the best video of the year, Madonna’s Ray Of Light (1998/1999), Without Me by Eminem ( 2002/2003) and Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance (2010/2011). Then starting in 2015, they agreed three times in a row, with both award ceremonies announcing Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood, Beyonce’s Formation and Kendrick Lamar’s Humble as the Video of the Year.

The year Nirvana won Best New Artist in a Video for Smells Like Teen Spirit, “Weird Al” Yankovic was nominated for Best Male Video for his Smells Like Nirvana parody.

Neil Young won Best Video for This Note’s For You in 1989, a music video that attacked artists selling their music for commercials.