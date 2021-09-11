Why Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ May Not Be Released In China





Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” may not have a release date in China.

This could signal that fewer Hollywood films will be approved in the country in the future.

China is now the world’s largest theatrical market, driven largely by local films during the pandemic. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is a box office hit after it opened with $ 94 million over the four-day Labor Day weekend. But the film, which is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe entry starring an Asian character, still does not have a release date in the world’s largest theatrical market: China, where foreign releases must be approved by the local government. Deadline reported Friday that a date may be out of reach after 2017 comments made by star Simu Liu resurfaced this week on Chinese social media, in which Liu called China a “third world” country. The film had previously been the subject of controversy over the main character’s comic book history. When first introduced in 1973, Shang-Chi’s father was Fu Manchu, a character now believed to have perpetuated racist Asian stereotypes. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige touched on Shang-Chi’s comic book history, which has been rewritten several times over the years. “Definitely, Fu Manchu isn’t in this movie, isn’t Shang-Chi’s father, and again, isn’t even a Marvel character, and has been for decades,” Feige said. Variety last month. But beyond any concerns about the film itself, the release of “Shang-Chi” in China, or its absence, reflects the country’s media repression and the changing nature of its relationship with Hollywood, which has relied on on the Chinese box office to boost big budget tents. . Disney did not return a request for comment for this story. Chinese crackdown harms Disney Aynne Kokas, professor of media studies at the University of Virginia and author of the book “Hollywood Made in China,” told Insider that the “Shang-Chi” controversy is unfolding “in parallel with the widespread tightening” of Chinese media and his film. Marlet. The country’s regulations have particularly impacted Disney over the past year. “Mulan” has faced calls from outside China for a boycott because parts of the film were shot in Xinjiang, where officials have been implicated in human rights violations against Muslim Uyghurs . Following foreign criticism, China ordered a media blackout of “Mulan” before its release in the region. He ended up collapsing with just $ 40 million on his entire theatrical tour there.



Marvel’s “Eternals” is slated for release in November 2021, starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and other notable actors.

Marvel studios





A Chinese release for Disney’s upcoming Marvel movie, “Eternals,” is also uncertain. Chinese-born director Chlo Zhao faced backlash from Chinese nationalists in a 2013 interview in which she said “there are lies everywhere” in China. Chinese censors blocked social media mentions of her Oscar win earlier this year after she won the Best Director award and her film “Nomadland” won the Best Picture award. “I would be surprised if ‘Eternals’ were released in China,” Kokas said. “The controversy has attracted a lot of attention and has been a rallying cry for Chinese internet users.” This could be a major loss for Disney, as the Marvel movies have performed well in China. “Avengers: Endgame” is the country’s highest grossing foreign film with $ 614 million. “The global performance of ‘Shang-Chi’ would benefit immensely from a China release, both due to the obvious cultural appeal and the fact that the Marvel films are generally top box office players in the industry. ‘Middle Kingdom,’ said Shawn Robbins, the Box Chief Analyst for Office Pro. Local films dominate the Chinese box office Since the release of “Endgame,” China has overtaken the United States as the world’s largest theatrical market, largely due to the way Chinese theaters have rebounded during the coronavirus pandemic as the theater industry American has experienced difficulties. The rebound was fueled by Chinese films like “Hi, Mom” and “Detective Chinatown 3,” which came out this year and quickly made it into the top five of the greatest Chinese films of all time. Only two Hollywood releases are currently in the top 10 highest grossing films at the Chinese box office this year: “F9” and “Godzilla vs. Kong”. More and more local productions represent the Chinese box office. “There are Chinese blockbusters that Chinese filmmakers make people want to watch, and they feel less derived than the ones made in Hollywood,” Kokas said. China has a 34-film quota on the number of foreign films released in the country per year on a revenue-sharing basis. But Kokas predicted that fewer Hollywood titles would be approved in China in the years to come. Those who are approved will face “a much stricter regulatory environment,” she said. Robbins is, however, more optimistic about the future of Hollywood-China relations. “China has an excellent catalog of locally produced content to boost theatrical business, but there is no doubt that Hollywood releases have also proven to be important for the overall box office of the market year after year,” he said. declared.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/why-marvels-shang-chi-may-not-be-released-in-china-2021-9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos