Drax Voice Actor comments on Bautista replacement, reveals next what if …? Role





Fred Tatasciore, the voice of Drax in What if …? from Marvel, talks about replacing Drax actor Dave Bautista in the animated series.

The voice of Drax in Marvel’sWhat if…? recently opened about replacing live-action Drax actor Dave Bautista in the animated series. “Yes, not to talk outside of school, but frankly I had no idea what had happened,” said Fred Tatasciore Comic film. “Looks like there must have been a snafu somewhere. I do not know. RELATED: What If: What MCU Heroes Still Left In The Zombie World? The voice actor added that he was hired to do a voice dub for Bautista, noting, “I didn’t know how it happened. Drax tends to be one of my favorite characters. makes me laugh so much. [adopts Drax’s voice], ‘Haha, you must be feeling pretty stupid then!’ I love his nose. “

“David Sobolov plays him so well in the animated series. I recorded with him and laughed every time,” Tatasciore continued. “I loved what Dave Bautista did too. I just loved it, but I was honored and I don’t want to rock anybody.” Tatasciore also revealed that when he auditioned for the role, he actually had no idea what the project would be like. Specifically, he recalled, “We’re just throwing stuff out and trying to do it. I had so much fun working on this show. It was such a joy to do.” Drax isn’t the only character Tatasciore lends his voice to in the Disney + series, confirming that he will also be voicing Volstagg in a future episode ofWhat if…?.”I do[Drax] and Volstagg, Thor’s friend. It was fun, “he said.” I mean they have a lot of original people so I don’t know what happened but I was really happy to do it and I had so much fun [Laughs]. Spending time with Drax is always fun. “ RELATED: Shang-Chi: Wenwu Reflects What Happens So Tragic Doctor Strange Bautista previously revealed in a question-and-answer session on Twitter that he was “never invited” to voice Drax’s character in What if…?, which was a shock to the fans and guardians of the galaxy director James Gunn. What if…? Executive producer Brad Winderbaum, however, has since blamed scheduling conflicts and communication issues for Bautista’s absence from the show. “I understand everyone has been questioned in one way or another, either through their agents or directly,” Winderbaum said in response to Bautista’s claims. “I don’t really know what went on behind the scenes there, but certainly we would have loved to [Bautista] be in the show. So there is probably a communication problem somewhere. “ Fans will recall that Bautista portrayed Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 1 and 2, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He will reprise the role one last time in the next Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, which recently started screen testing. “I’m actually doing screen tests today for Guardians 3… “Gunn confirmed at the end of August.” And I kept saying ‘One more time’, and I tell myself these people don’t know me … They don’t know that means 1000 times what’s more. “ What if…? releases new episodes every Wednesday on Disney +, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023. KEEP READING: Wonders What If Zombie Apocalypse Just Made The Dumbest Terrifying MCU Phase 4 Movie Source: Comic film Marvel’s first Zombie Infinity Gauntlet user was way worse than Thanos

About the Author Keegan Prosser

(901 articles published)

CBR News Writer Keegan Prosser is a pop culture writer, editor, and nerd based in the greater Seattle area. She has contributed to publications such as The Seattle Weekly, Rolling Stone Magazine, the Alaska Airlines Blog, and Android Central. She can usually be found browsing record stores, revisiting The Lord of the Rings, or revisiting the Harry Potter series (book). Follow her on Twitter @keeganprosser. More from Keegan Prosser

