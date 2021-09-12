Priyanka Chopra poses for a selfie in Anushka Sharma’s new outfit, calling her her favorite. See photo | Bollywood





Priyanka Chopra flaunts her favorite Chacha Chaudhary in her latest social media post. The actor on Saturday took to his Instagram stories and shared a photo wearing a t-shirt with the famous cartoon character from North India printed on it. The actor teamed the top with black shorts. Priyanka completed her outfit of the day with a black jacket and a pair of slippers. She shared the photo with the caption, Fit Today courtesy of @nushbrand (heart emojis) my favorite #chachachoudhry @anushkasharma. Priyanka Chopra shares her OOTD. The Nush fashion line is owned by Anushka Sharma. The actor incorporated the famous comic book character, created by Pran Kumar Sharma, into his fashion line in 2019. In addition to Chacha Chaudhary, the Anushka line also launched outfits featuring the iconic Suppandi. Meanwhile, Priyanka has had a week of roller coasters. The actor appeared in the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections. While her role is still a mystery, she did share a scene with Keanu Reeves’ Neo, or as he’s identified in the movie, Thomas, in the trailer. Soon, fans began to speculate that Priyanka could play the role of Sati, the child who had been placed in the care of the Oracle in the third Matrix film, The Matrix Revolutions. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Hints at Role in The Matrix Resurrections: “Just a Little Fish in a Huge Pond” Besides the trailer, Priyanka also made headlines for her association with a new show called The Activist. The show has been described as a series of competitions featuring six inspiring activists associated with three prominent public figures working together to bring about meaningful change to one of three vitally important global causes: health, l ‘education and the environment’. The premise drew criticism from many social media users, including actor Jameela Jamil, who tweeted: Couldn’t they just donate the money to pay for this INCREDIBLY expensive talent and make this show, straight to militant causes? Rather than turning activism into a game and then giving away a fraction of the much-needed money as prizes? People are dying. Priyanka is currently stationed in the UK, filming for her upcoming Citadel series. She stars alongside Game of Thrones and Eternals star Richard Madden.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/anushka-sharma-has-priyanka-chopra-going-back-in-time-with-chacha-chaudhary-themed-tee-see-pic-101631373644647.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos