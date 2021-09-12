Hollywood rewind | Starship Troopers: gripping political satire dubbed a silly sci-fi adventure





It’s not everyday that you get political satire and a sci-fi movie mixed in on one insane two-hour adventure. At least not when Starship Troopers director Paul Verhoeven came out (1997). Yes, this is the same Verhoeven who led other sci-fi “adventures” like Robocop and Total Recall. So you already have an idea of ​​what to expect: pure bloody violence and captivating entertainment.

The premise is apparently basic – this is the future and a few wealthy kids get together and decide to enlist in the defense forces to serve their nation. In this case, they must save America from alien insects. There's sex, battleship footage, and an ode to friendship. But there is also a strong indication of political satire bordering on chauvinism. Yes, it can be either, given your perspective on the movie. The director, if past filmography is any indication, is certainly not afraid to show the kind of insane passion war arouses in humans. And so here in Starship Troopers he does the same. He chooses a surprisingly good looking cast and has them show the ugly side of such battles, where you literally treat the other side like mere bugs, but the ones with the potential to do harm. The dialogues are terribly bad. But maybe that was the point, how generic and ridiculously OTT these lines seem when you try to portray yourself as the 'stronger side'. What sets Starship Troopers apart in the crowd of increasingly mind-numbing sci-fi war movies is its ability to poke fun at the genre. The film, whether knowingly or not, comes across as a work of introspection that refuses to take itself seriously. After all, as they say, this is life, and no one will come out alive. So all this pretense of bravado by its main characters seems laughable when you consider "that" point of view. And because you can laugh at the movie, you know you can enjoy it. According to Empire magazine, the studios weren't too willing to allocate a big budget for director Verhoeven after his movie Showgirls exploded. But ultimately, the filmmaker's conviction in the script convinced them to lend the dough. Another thing that strikes you about Starship Troopers is its magnificent VFX. Even today, the visual effects of the film seem believable, and that's saying a lot. He also landed an Oscar nomination in this category. What is also interesting is that when it was released, the film was declared a flop. But today, it has gained cult status among modern American science fiction films. You can watch Starship Troopers on Disney Plus Hotstar.

