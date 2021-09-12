John Arcilla wins Best Actor award at 78th Venice Film Festival – Manila bulletin







Erik Matti receives the award for best actor on behalf of John Arcilla (La Biennale di Venezia (Twitter) Filipino actor John Arcilla, who plays a journalist in the critically acclaimed film “On the Job: The Missing 8”, was named best actor at the Venice Film Festival in Italy last Saturday night. Erik Matti, director of the film, received the award at the ceremony on behalf of the actor. Arcilla thanked the jury in their acceptance speech via video. The award-winning actor plays Sisoy Salas, a corrupt reporter for a local newspaper. “If there is one thing that I will regret tonight, I will not be able to kiss my Volvi Cup in Venice. I’m the happiest actor tonight because I know we’re from different countries, we have different cultures, but I can feel a unity tonight. I feel you understand me, and we understand each other because of the arts and cinema. Thank you so much. Said Arcilla. Celebrity Korean director Bong Joon-ho, who won Oscar trophies for “Parasite,” is this year’s jury chairman. WATCH THE FULL SHOW: The other members of the jury, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, were Oscar winner for Best Picture (Nomadic country), French actress Virginie Efira (recently seen in Paul Verhoevens Breaking Cannes Taboos-Bowing Benedetta), Italian director Saverio Costanzo (Hungry hearts), Canadian actress and producer Sarah Gadon (Enemy), Romanian documentary filmmaker Alexander Nanau (Oscar nominee this year for Collective) and British actress and singer-songwriter Cynthia Erivo (Widows, Harriet). “On The Job: The Missing 8” is the only Asian film out of the 21 international films in Competition this year in Venezia 78. IInspired by real events, selected episodes of the series were played in Competition at the prestigious 78e Venice Film Festival as “On The Job: The Missing 8”. The new HBO Asia Original series continues the saga of the 2013 Erik Mattis film of the same name. The gripping, hour-long, six-part crime thriller series premiered exclusively on HBO GO in September. The full list of winners (as reported by The Hollywood Reporter): Golden lion for best film Event, dir. Audrey Diwan Grand Jury Prize God’s hand, dir. Paul Sorrentino Best director Jane Campion, for The power of the dog Best actor Jean Arcilla for At work: the 8 missing Best actress Penelope Cruz for Parallel mothers Best scenario Maggie Gyllenhaal for The lost girl Best Young Actor Filippo Scotti for God’s hand Special Jury Prize The hole, dir. Michelangelo Frammartino Lion of the Future Award for Best Debut Film Immaculate, res. Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark Horizons sidebar Best film Pilgrims, dir. Laurynas Bareisa Best director Eric Gravel for Full time Special Jury Prize The Great Movement Russian Kiro law Best actor Piseth Chhun for White building Best actress Laure Calamy for Full time Best scenario Peter Kerekes, Ivan Ostrochovsky for 107 mothers Best short film Bones, you say. Cristobal Leon, Joaquin Cuisine Additional horizons Armani Beauty Public Prize The blind man who didn’t want to see the Titanic, dir. Teemu Nikki Extended Venice VR Best VR Story The end of the night, for you. David Adler Best VR experience The Paris Ball, dir. Blanca Lee. Best Virtual Reality Job Goliath plays with reality, res. Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla The series centers on crime syndicates that temporarily release indentured inmates to commit political assassinations for those in power, except that crime syndicates are run by politicians. It also sheds light on the real-world predicament regarding fake news and the ease with which truth can be fabricated and released to the public in today’s information age. Designed and produced by Erik Matti, the English and Filipino series is shot in the Philippines and stars Joel Torre, Piolo Pascual, Dennis Trillo, Gerald Anderson, Joey Marquez, Dante Rivero, Christopher de Leon and Lotlot de Leon. While the first two episodes of the series were screened in film form as part of the Directors’ Fortnight at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival where it received a standing ovation, the episodes on HBO GO are remastered and include new content and exclusive. Produced by Reality MM Studios and Globe Studios, On The Job is written by Michiko Yamamoto and Erik Matti and produced by Ronald Dondon Monteverde, Erik Matti, Joe Caliro and Quark Henares.



