Dealing with Delta – The Hollywood Reporter





The COVID-19 pandemic was a recurring theme on the first night of the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, as a number of attendees referred to ongoing protocols and vaccine requirements. The wonderful Mrs. MaiselAlex Borstein joked when presenting an award, “There is no food. There is no touching. So basically it’s OnlyFans. She added, “Now we can sit across from each other and laugh at our network leaders. Thank you scientists. Due to concerns about the Delta variant, the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys were held with a limited audience inside a tent on the deck of the LA Live event. The Television Academy has required participants to show proof of vaccination as well as a negative COVID-19 test within the past 48 hours. The microphones were wiped down between each use by each presenter. Creative Arts Emmys producer Bob Bain said onstage, “I can’t tell you how happy I am that we have nominees in the same room.” He informed the guests, who were required to wear masks, that they were allowed to remove them for the duration of the show. Unlike in previous years where a presenter presented the Emmy statues to the recipients, due to COVID-19 protocols, the trophies were placed on a podium next to the microphone for the winners to grab. The presenters stood on an elevated stage in the back while the winners picked up their Emmy on a lowered stage up front to make sure everyone was using different mics and being socially distanced. A member of Saturday Night LiveThe NBC Hairstyling Team thanked NBC for testing the requirements after winning Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyle for a Variety, Non-Fiction, or Reality program. “I don’t have a nose, but they kept us safe.” The team added that it was “one of the most difficult seasons” to work on due to COVID-19 restrictions. Grace and Frankie Actress June Diane Raphael, who also presented, said having a live audience felt like “shot out of a cannon”. She added, “There’s just that connection to the audience that zoom and not all platforms, no matter how life-saving, haven’t been able to capture.” Last year, the nominees appeared virtually for their acceptance speeches. While some of this year’s winners have appeared in person, others as a makeup artist for The Queen’s Gambit accepted by video. Reno 911! actor Thomas Lennon virtually presented an award. The Creative Arts Emmys will continue on Sunday with two additional ceremonies.

