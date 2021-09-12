Entertainment
When Prachi Desai flew to another country to surprise “someone”, he realized that he had lied to him: “I spent my holidays alone” Bollywood
- Prachi Desai once said that she flew to another country to surprise someone ”. After landing, she realized that she had been lied to.
POSTED ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Actor Prachi Desai once revealed that she flew to another country to surprise the person she was dating only to find out that the person had lied to her. Prachi ended up going on vacation alone instead of telling the person that she had traveled the country for him.
As Prachi Desai celebrates his 33rd birthday, here is a look back at the incident. In an interview with a magazine, Prachi not only spoke about the situation, but also described the kind of person she is in a relationship with.
Speaking to Filmfare, Prachi said: I flew across countries for someone. When I spoke to him on the phone, he told me he was in a particular country. I believed him and hovered over to surprise him. But when I got there, I realized he had lied. He was’nt here! I took advantage of it and had a vacation on my own. That’s how we deal with it, we have a good time. “
When asked if she confronted the person, she replied: I’m not the type to stalk you. I drive a person crazy just by ignoring them. He had absolutely no idea why I was giving him this silent treatment because he had no idea I had stolen there. It worked wonderfully. Im a practical person. Even though I am sensitive, I cannot dwell on situations and let them affect me. I manage things internally. The people around me won’t even know what’s going on. I will never create a scene. Maybe after a while I will tell them about it in a civil manner. It can be a little unhealthy at times, but that’s how I handle it.

Prachi started his television career as the frontman of Kasam Se, on Zee TV. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Rock On !! She has also appeared in films such as Life Partner (2009), Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), Bol Bachchan (2012), I, Me Aur Main (2013), Azhar (2016) and Rock On 2 (2016) ).
