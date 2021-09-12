Art Metrano Police Academy actor dead at 84 KIRO 7 E! News UK





Actor Art Metrano, who was the butt of jokes as pompous officer Ernie Mauser in two Police Academy films, died on Wednesday. He was 84 years old. >> Read more trending news Metrano died in his Aventura, Fla., Hotbed of natural causes, his son told the Miami Herald. Harry Metrono also revealed the news of his father’s death in a Instagram post Thursday, sharing a series of photos of him and his father. It is with a heavy heart that I write this legend. Yesterday I lost my best friend, my mentor, my father, wrote Harry Metrano. He was and always will be the toughest man I know. I have never met someone who has overcome more adversities than him. On September 17, 1989, Art Metrano fell from a ladder while working on the roof of his home in Los Angeles, landing on his head, according to Hollywood journalist. He fractured his first, second and seventh vertebrae, which made him quadriplegic. However, the actor recovered and created a solo show, Metranos Accidental Comedy, in which he got out of a wheelchair to take a few steps, the website reported. That’s the talking point, his resilience, Harry Metrano told the Herald. He had been through so much besides breaking his neck. He overcame adversity. As he got older he had several back and neck surgeries and each time he bounced around almost like he was indestructible. But were not all indestructible and his spirit will live. Art Metrono withdrew its act in 2001, People reported. Born in Brooklyn, New York, on September 22, 1936, Harpo Mesistrano, Art Metrano had roles in several television series in the late 1960s, including Mannix and Then Came Bronson, People reported. He has also made appearances in Bewitched, Kolchak: The Night Stalker, Starsky and Hutch and The Incredible Hulk, according to IMDb.com. In 1970, Art Metrono made a national breakthrough in The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, the Herald reported. In his role as The Amazing Metrono, he popped his fingers from hand to hand while humming a 1930s show tune, which left Carson convulsed with laughter. However, he was best known for his portrayal of Mauser in the 1985 film, Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, and in the 1986 Police Academy 3: Back in Training. His famous character used epoxy as shampoo mistakenly in the shower during a scene in Police Academy 2: Their first assignment. Metrano has also made appearances in such films as They Shoot Horses, Dont They ?, They Only Kill Their Masters and The Heartbreak Kid. He also had a recurring role as Rico Mastorelli, Chachi’s (Scott Baio) uncle in the 1982-1983 Happy Days spin-off Joanie Loves Chachi. 2021 Cox Media Group

