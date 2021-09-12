Esha Gupta and Mallika Sherawat are currently preparing for the release of their web series Nakaab which will soon be released on MX Player. The mystery thriller is directed by Soumik Sen and also stars Gautam Rode. Ahead of the series’ release, Esha Gupta had a fun conversation with Bollywood Hungama.

Esha Gupta who was accompanied by co-star Mallika Sherawat was asked about a quality in Mallika that she wishes all actresses had. In response, Esha said, “Be humble”. She was further asked to create a Tinder bio for Mallika and she immediately said, “Bold Beautiful and Bad Bitch”

Plus, she’s been asked to name stars she’d like to work with again and someone she’s dying to work with. She appointed Ajay Devgn and Hansal Mehta respectively. Esha and Ajay worked together in the 2017 movie Baadshaho.

Web-series by Mallika Sherawat and Esha Gupta Nakaab will begin streaming on MX Player from September 15th.


