Actor Zim Reaching Fame – The Standard

By Grant Moyo

Going to film school can help aspiring filmmakers and performing artists gain technical experience.

It’s great to build a team of industry contacts from an engaged professional environment with passionate cinema minds, but it’s by no means a requirement for success in the industry, Daniel said, 22-year-old Zimbabwean international actor and filmmaker. Lasker.

Best known for playing the character of Furfur in the American sci-fi television series Sir Ridley Scotts Raised by wolves (the biggest budget show ever filmed on the African continent), which airs on HBO Max, Lasker was offered a scholarship to study theater at the prestigious New York Film Academy, which he refused extensively. He wanted to start working in the industry rather than spending years in a classroom.

Ready to elevate his career, the choice of the Laskers is undoubtedly paying off. He is delighted to have joined the cast of the recently filmed alternative reality drama. zeros and crosses season 2 (BBC One), an adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s bestselling novel series.

The international actor, who plays Merrick, says none of the TV and film productions he’s been hired on for all of his work so far have asked about his qualifications. He’s happy to be living exactly the life he dreamed of decades ago as a young boy who was often drawn to the visual perception of the reels.

Lasker was born and raised in Bulawayo, and learned at Whitestone Primary School before going to Petra College (formerly Petra High School). His film credits include Wandering Queen, an American science fiction television series about Syfy Network where he portrays the character Lazaro, The Telling Room, Our Girl, The Unexpectables, Boy On Dreams, What Lies Beneath, American Monster, The Lives And Deaths Of Sonny Liston and more recently Lincoln (History Channel).

Although primarily an actor, Lasker is also fiercely passionate about telling stories behind the lens. Growing up in Zimbabwe with a sluggish film industry at the time, he learned to make films on his own.

Over the years, the filmmaker has strengthened and developed his production skills as a director, screenwriter, cinematographer, editor and producer on films like It’s like that (2016), Red Maraiah (2018) and Hidden inside (2020), to name a few.

Laskers’ productions have been well accepted by the local community and various foreign film festivals, earning her nomination for her cinematic work at the 2017 National Arts and Merit Awards (Namas).

His short films The walk and The man won gongs for Best Picture and Best Director at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards in 2018 and 2019.

Both films got international credit, The walk won the Best Adventure Film award at the New York Indie Film Awards and The man won the award for best photography at the Four Rivers Film Festival in Croatia.

I knew I wanted to be an actor when I was nine years old. I was captivated by the films and the worlds they created, so I wanted to be a part of them, Lasker said.

But at the time, there was no film industry in Bulawayo. I discovered my love for directing when I started making my own films as a teenager.

I wanted to start gaining as much practical experience as possible, so my own film school allowed me to shoot short films and experiential projects as often as possible.

In high school I never had a lot of budget to work on, so I learned to be thrifty and make my limited resources look nice and expensive on screen.

This is where the skill of filmmaking came in, I realized that filmmakers don’t need fancy and expensive equipment to tell stories and make shots look beautiful.

Of course, sophisticated equipment can help, but in the end, the skill of the filmmaker will make all the difference.

The self-taught filmmaker noted that films are a defining and omnipotent factor in how emotional intelligence in society shapes and evolves. These are opportunities for people to often experience deep brain catharsis and learn more about human behavior and the world around them.

Lasker recognizes cinema as a temporary refuge where one can take refuge from one’s problems and stress.

He said storytelling is in the DNA of humanity, it’s a very important part of the world. People have been telling each other stories since the beginning of the human adventure. At the time, they were conversing by crouching around a fire in a cave.

Lasker, who is close to wrapping up post-production on The Telling Room, a fantastic feature film that was mostly shot in Harare and partly shot in Bulawayo, noted that there will always be challenges for anyone to face. embarks on the miraculous adventure of storytelling and cinema.

The actor and filmmaker, who is also the main character known as The Magician in the local film directed by Duncan Frost, stressed that making films is certainly not an easy road. Creators and performers need to be fearless and daring. If other filmmakers work harder and make films for the right reasons, it can certainly be a fulfilling and rewarding career.

Knowledge of the trade will and should be evident in the work that a person creates and offers. The most important thing is to have an abundance of fiery passion for the job. The Telling Room was filmed from 2017 to 2018, and it’s been in post-production for a long time due to its large amount of visual effects shots and world-building, which on an independent budget is very time consuming. to unfold beautifully. Whenever I’m looking for someone new to add to my directorial team, the first thing I look at, before their experience, is how fiery and determination they have in their eyes, Lasker said.

Shedding light on the essence of great performances, Lasker pointed out that when actors and actresses audition for specific roles, the depth of quality of their expression, emotion, movement and action matters. most. More so, what performers can offer the production team as skilled artists determines whether they will book their next project. Lasker pointed out that a proven good work ethic on set while filming is much more important than a qualification and knowing that an actor, actress or filmmaker has studied the line of work.

Sometimes, as actors and actresses, we can really get into the deep end on set. We need to show up for work and be ready for anything, anytime. When shots change on the spot and the director decides to take the stage in a certain direction, we have to be flexible and graceful enough that we can mold our performances to best match the situation at the moment. We usually had to do this in front of a large group of crew members and two or more large flashy cameras that will be pointed directly at our faces, observing our every move down to the millimeter. The more comfortable we are in our job, the easier and more intimidating it becomes, he said.

As Raised By Wolves season 2 premieres on HBO Max, Lasker admits that he has grown up and lived so much just being on the set of the epic high-pressure sci-fi series. Authentically prevalent in his forward movement, the international actor will also be seen in the upcoming role of US President Abraham Lincoln’s son Robert Lincoln in a History Channel television series titled Lincoln, set for release earlier this year. next.